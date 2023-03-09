Lauryn Davis

Hillsdale's Lauryn Davis stands on the podium after placing second in the 120-pound weight division at last week's district tournament at Olentangy Orange High School.

 submitted photo

JEROMESVILLE — Lauryn Davis is more than a state-qualifying wrestler.

Hillsdale’s 120-pounder is a trailblazer.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.