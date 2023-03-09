JEROMESVILLE — Lauryn Davis is more than a state-qualifying wrestler.
Hillsdale’s 120-pounder is a trailblazer.
Davis will be in action at the first-ever Ohio High School Athletic Association-sponsored girls state wrestling tournament this weekend at Ohio State’s Value City Arena. The girls state tournament will run in conjunction with the boys tourney, which begins Friday and concludes Sunday.
A senior, Davis is north central Ohio’s lone girls state meet qualifier. She punched her ticket with a runner-up finish at last week’s Olentangy Orange district meet, falling to Olentangy’s Cori Young in the finals. Davis was 4-1 on the weekend, running her season record to 16-4.
“I didn’t realize I had qualified for state. I was just focused on the next opponent and taking it one match at a time,” Davis said. “When I found out I qualified, there was a lot of crying and happiness because it was a dream come true.”
Hillsdale coach Mike Mack wasn’t surprised to see Davis earn a berth in the state meet.
“I knew she had a pretty good shot,” Mack said. “She had been wrestling 125, but I felt 120 was better-suited for her. She dropped down and wrestled really well.”
Regardless of what happens this weekend, Davis understands her unique place in school history. She is the only member of Hillsdale’s girls wrestling program and the school’s first-ever girls state qualifier.
“I’m showing young girls that you can do it. Wrestling isn’t just a boys sport,” Davis said. “Hopefully I’m opening the door for younger girls coming up.”
This is the first year the OHSAA has sponsored girls wrestling. The Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association hosted a girls state tournament at Hilliard Davidson from 2020 to 2022, setting the table for the OHSAA’s involvement.
Having the full weight of the OHSAA behind it has allowed the sport to grow already.
“There weren’t a lot of girls wrestling meets to go to in the past,” Davis said. “Last year I didn’t go to any girls meets. The only time I ever went to a girls meet was my sophomore year.
“Now that girls wrestling is (an OHSAA-sanctioned) sport, everyone is on an even playing field.”
Madison’s Lyndsee Young became north central Ohio’s first and only girls state champ to date when she won a 140-pound championship at last year’s state meet. Davis will look to join her this weekend.
So what are her expectations?
“I hope I can get onto the podium,” Davis said. “I think I can as long as I don’t make any silly mistakes.”
The real winner this weekend, Mack said, is the ever-growing sport of girls wrestling.
“People who show up to watch the boys are going to be impressed by how good the girls are,” Mack said. “There are a lot of very talented girl wrestlers.
“Hopefully, Lauryn’s success will encourage the next generation of girls to get motivated and involved in the sport.”