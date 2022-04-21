MANSFIELD — They are classmates and teammates and, if all goes according to plan, Mansfield Senior high jumpers Maurice Ware and Amil Upchurch will push each other to new heights later this spring.
Both Ware and Upchurch have their sights set on the Division I state track and field tournament — and with good reason.
Ware is the defending Ohio Cardinal Conference gold medalist. Upchurch is the reigning district champ and qualified for the state meet last year after placing fourth at the regional tournament.
Senior High’s high-flying senior duo tied for the top spot at Saturday’s 89th Mansfield Mehock Relays. They both cleared 6-foot in less-than-ideal conditions, opting to share the gold medal after a jump-off failed to produce a winner.
“Every day in practice we work with each other. We look for flaws and look for things we can get better at,” said Upchurch, who placed 16th at last year’s state tournament. “We push each other every single day and it translates in the meets and works for both of us.”
While both jumpers have enjoyed a great deal of success, they have gotten there in different ways. Upchurch is a technician, while Ware is an explosive leaper who relies more on his athletic ability.
“Throughout the year and all the way up until state, me and Amil are going to be competing like this,” Ware said Saturday after descending the Mehock podium. “We’re kind of behind because of the weather, but to take first place at a meet like this is amazing.”
Like everyone else in north central Ohio, the Tygers are behind schedule because of poor weather this spring. The Mehock was the first major invitational Mansfield Senior has competed in as Mother Nature has made a mess of things during the first month of the outdoor track season.
“It’s been a little rough because of the weather circumstances,” Upchurch said. “Right now I’m very pleased with where we’re at. It’s a lot better than where we were last year at the start. It’s going good for us right now.”
Mansfield Senior is slated to compete in Bill Krause Memorial Invitational in Tiffin on Saturday. The Tygers will also be at the Marion Night Invitational on April 29 and the Galion Kiwanis Invitational on May 6 ahead of the OCC Meet on May 13 at Ashland University’s Ferguson Field.
Senior High will begin postseason competition at the Division I district meet at Toledo St. Francis on May 18. By then, both Ware and Upchurch hope to be reaching their peaks.
“It’s amazing. We can push each other every day in practice,” Upchurch said. “We record each other and we can see what we are doing well and what we can do better.”
If all goes well, Upchurch and Ware could add another chapter to Senior High’s storied jumping history at the state meet. Brandon Woodson was the state runner-up in 2001 and won a state title in 2002. More recently, Joe Ellis claimed a gold medal when he cleared 6-10 at the 2017 state meet.
“I want to get at least 6-10. I looked at 6-10 at practice the other day and it didn’t look too high,” Ware said. “Joe Ellis was a heck of an athlete. I’ve watched some of his videos and I definitely have his potential to jump 6-10 and so does Amil.”