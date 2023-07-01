LEXINGTON — If Sunday’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2023 Accord Hybrid is anything like Saturday’s practice and qualifying sessions, fans had better buckle up for a wild ride.
Colton Herta, who won the second of two races at Mid-Ohio in 2020, edged 2015 Mid-Ohio winner Graham Rahal in the closing seconds of qualifying to capture the NTT P1 Award. Herta and Rahal will start on the front row when the 80-lap race goes green shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday.
While Herta provided the excitement during the final moments of qualifying, it was Simon Pagenaud who had the fans buzzing during the morning practice session. Pagenaud was involved in a scary incident that saw his car roll several time after his breaks failed coming out of Turn 4.
“Something broke and I couldn't slow down,” Pagenaud said after he was evaluated by medical personnel in the infield medical center. “I tried to make the corner anyways, I was like, 'Maybe I can.’ ”
Pagenaud’s status for Sunday’s race is unknown. The NTT IndyCar Series released a statement after the crash.
“Following this morning’s incident at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, the driver of the No. 60, Simon Pagenaud, was evaluated and released by the INDYCAR medical team,” the statement said. “As per INDYCAR protocol, Pagenaud has not been cleared to return to racing today. He will be re-evaluated tomorrow morning.”
Herta, the son of former series driver Bryan Herta, won his second consecutive pole after taking the top spot at Road America in mid-June. He turned a lap of 1 minute, 6.3096 seconds, a scant .0432 ahead of Rahal, the son of three-time series champ Bobby Rahal.
“The Gainbridge Honda was flying,” Herta said. “Just really happy to get two in a row.”
The front-row start is the best qualifying effort for Rahal since 2019.
“I’m not going to lie — it was a good lap, and I knew it was solid,” Rahal said. “I was bummed to not get a pole.”
Points leader Alex Palou will start fourth. Six-time Mid-Ohio winner Scott Dixon will start sixth.