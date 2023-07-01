Colton Herta

Colton Herta powers through a turn during Saturday's qualifying session for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2023 Accord Hybrid.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

LEXINGTON — If Sunday’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2023 Accord Hybrid is anything like Saturday’s practice and qualifying sessions, fans had better buckle up for a wild ride.

Colton Herta, who won the second of two races at Mid-Ohio in 2020, edged 2015 Mid-Ohio winner Graham Rahal in the closing seconds of qualifying to capture the NTT P1 Award. Herta and Rahal will start on the front row when the 80-lap race goes green shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday.

GALLERY: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2023 Accord Hybrid Qualifying

Colton Herta won the pole for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2023 Accord Hybrid during qualifying Saturday at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

