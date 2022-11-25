OSU vs Michigan, 1968

The second-ranked Buckeyes score again while trouncing No. 4 Michigan 50-14 in 1968 at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio Stadium has witnessed some magical games in its 100-year history.

Curtis Samuel's 15-yard TD run vs. Michigan

Curtis Samuel celebrates as he crosses the goal line after a 15-yard TD run in the second overtime to beat Michigan.
Football vs. Iowa, 1957

Ohio State's Don Clark (18) swerves into the open field against Iowa in 1957 at Ohio Stadium.
Uwe Von Schamann's

Oklahoma kicker Uwe Von Schamann boots a pressure-packed 42-yard field goal in the closing seconds to beat Ohio State 29-28 on Sept. 24, 1977 in one of the greatest college football games ever played.
Tippy Dye vs. Notre Dame

Ohio State quarterback Tippy Dye turns the corner against Notre Dame in the 1935 game at Ohio Stadium.
Notre Dame at Ohio State in 1935

A Notre Dame defender leaps to block an Ohio State punt during the epic 1935 game at Ohio Stadium.
Janowicz 1950 Snow Bowl vs. Michigan.jpg

