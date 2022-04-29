MADISON TOWNSHIP — Isaac Brooks is among the fastest high school hurdlers in the state, but that isn’t what endears him to Madison coach Andrew Saris.
The way Saris sees it, Brooks is an even better brand ambassador than he is a hurdler.
A senior, Brooks won the 300 meter hurdles at last week’s prestigious Amherst Comet Relays. He broke the tape in 38.34 seconds, more than a half-second ahead of runner-up Damon Frabotta of Cleveland St. Ignatius (39.00).
As jaw-dropping as Brooks’ on-track performance was — his 38.34 is the fastest reported time in the state so far this spring — what has always impressed Saris is what happens after all the medals are distributed.
“I get a lot of compliments from coaches after every meet. He makes a good impression everywhere he goes,” Saris said of Brooks. “Humble is a good way to describe him. He’s a great teammate.”
Brooks’ win at Amherst came on the heels of another strong showing at the 89th Mansfield Mehock Relays. He placed second in the 110 hurdles and won the 300s going away, finishing in 39.24 seconds — the same time he ran in striking Mehock gold in 2021.
The Mehock was the first big event for most area schools thanks to an unusually late-arriving spring. Snow and frigid temperatures forced the cancelation of several early events, including Madison’s season-opening invitational.
“We haven’t really raced at an invite this year. The competition has been lacking a little bit,” the unassuming Brooks said after collecting his Mehock gold medal. “Getting out here and racing some competition helps me a lot.”
The bump in competition should serve Brooks well. He is aiming for the top of the podium at the Division I state meet, scheduled for June 3 to 4 at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium, after placing third at state in the 300 hurdles last spring.
“To be a state champion is a crazy goal to make, but it’s the right one for him to make. It is realistic for him,” Saris said. “I want him to have high expectations. That’s important.
“I’ve got to make sure he has those huge goals, but he isn’t getting too overwhelmed. We need to manage that.”
Brooks will have one less distraction to worry about after committing to run track and play football at nearby Ashland University. He was a standout receiver and defensive back for the Rams in the fall.
“AU picked up a great one. Both of those programs are top-notch programs,” Saris said. “Selfishly, I wanted to be able to sneak over there and get a chance to watch him run.”
So what does Brooks need to work on before he arrives on campus?
“He knows his way around a weight room, but he needs a sport-specific weight training program and diet,” Saris said. “He focuses on his diet, but he’ll be more focused on his overall health and fitness at the college level.”
Before then, Brooks will focus on the remaining months of his high school track career. The 300 hurdles is widely considered the most difficult event in high school track.
“It’s pretty rough. The fact that you’ve got to jump over hurdles and be technical while keeping your speed all the way through is tough,” Brooks said. “I’ve always been someone who pushes the extra step. If it’s one-on-one and we’re coming into the last stretch, I feel like I can squeeze it out.”
Brooks could be on a collision course with Columbus Beechcroft junior Jayden Douglas, the younger brother of former Madison great Frank Douglas. The younger Douglas finished second in the 300 hurdles at last year’s state meet in 38.24 seconds, a scant .08 ahead of Brooks. Mount Vernon’s Erich Rhodeback, who edged Brooks at last year’s Ohio Cardinal Conference meet, won the state title in 37.95.
“Isaac was third in the state last year, but there are people who finished right behind him who are out there working hard, too,” Saris said. “My job is to keep his mind right and make sure he is not overwhelmed.
“Nothing is guaranteed, but it would be exciting to see Isaac and (Douglas) in the finals. That would be a fun show again.”