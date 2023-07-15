LEXINGTON -- The Walnut Hills Swim Club successfully defended all of its team titles on Saturday during the 2023 Greater Mansfield Aquatic Swimming and Diving Championships at the Clear Fork Swim Club.
Walnut Hills won the boys and girls combined team title and its boys team and girls team also topped their own respective fields during the two-day event, defending all the championships it won last year.
The Ducks won the combined title with 2,466 points. The Colonel Crawford Eagles were second with 1,809, followed by by the host Clear Fork Swim Club Piranhas (1,500.5), Woodland Eels (1021) and the Ashland Aqua Aces (834.5).
The Walnut Hill boys were first in their class with 1,271 points, followed by Colonel Crawford (837), Clear Fork (767), Woodland (549) and Ashland (195).
The female Ducks scored 1,195 points, followed by Colonel Crawford (972), Clear Fork (733.5), Ashland (639.5) and Woodland (472).
Two swimmers combined to set seven new records in the GMAC meet.
Klete Watters from Walnut Hills set records in the boys 9-10 25 freestyle, 25 backstroke and the 50 freestyle. The backstroke record Watters broke was the oldest that was still on the GMAC books, set 46 years ago in 1977.
Mirelle Trumpower, swimming for host Clear Fork, set four records during the competition. Trumpower set new marks in the girls 13-14 50 freestyle, 50 backstroke and also in the 100 freestyle. Trumpower then set a record in the girls 15-18 backstroke, swimming "up" in Clear Fork's medley relay team.
Skylar Devaney, a 2023 Lexington High School graduate, received the Terry Mayer GMAC Scholarship. She will attend Cedarville University this fall.
