GMAC

The Walnut Hills Swim Club Ducks defended their GMAC team titles on Saturday at the Clear Fork Swim Club in Lexington.

LEXINGTON -- The Walnut Hills Swim Club successfully defended all of its team titles on Saturday during the 2023 Greater Mansfield Aquatic Swimming and Diving Championships at the Clear Fork Swim Club.

Walnut Hills won the boys and girls combined team title and its boys team and girls team also topped their own respective fields during the two-day event, defending all the championships it won last year.

Download PDF 2023 GMAC results

