ONTARIO — One was a high-scoring freshman. The other was a defensive-minded senior.
They both are first-team All-Ohioans.
Ontario’s Hattie Yugovich and Adi Turnbaugh both earned spots on the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association All-Ohio first team in Division II. They were two of nine area All-Ohioans.
A freshman midfielder, Yugovich scored a team-high 37 goals and handed out a team-best 25 assists. She helped the Warriors win an outright Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference crown.
A senior, Turnbaugh anchored Ontario’s defense and still managed to score nine goals to go with nine assists. She helped the Warriors reach the district championship match.
Lexington’s Addy Boyce and Clear Fork’s Annika Labaki and Lilly Wortman were selected to the second team. Boyce was a defensive anchor as Lady Lex reached the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2010. Labaki scored 14 goals and had 15 assists for the Colts, while Wortman scored a team-high 18 goals and added 12 assists.
Copley’s Emma Stransky was the Division II Player of the Year, while Copley’s Wally Senk was the Coach of the Year. Copley beat Lexington in the regional semifinals on its way to a state title.
Waynesville’s Sean Fawkowski was the Assistant Coach of the Year.
Division I
Ashland’s Claire Plank earned a spot on the All-Ohio second team in Division I. Plank scored seven goals and had four assists for the Arrows.
Medina’s Olivia Sipsock was the Division I Player of the Year. Twinsburg’s John Garber was the Coach of the Year and Springboro’s Rick Shields was the Assistant Coach of the Year.
Division III
Mansfield Christian’s Noelle Beare earned a spot on the All-Ohio first team in Division III. Beare scored 15 goals and had nine assists as the Flames reached the district semifinals.
Loudonville’s Sydney Polen and Mapleton’s Brille Youngen both were second-team picks in Division III. Polen scored 38 goals and added 10 assists, wile Youngen matched Polen with 38 goals and 10 assists.
The Division III Player of the Year was Cincinnati Country Day’s C.J. Debra. West Liberty Salem’s Andy Cotrell was the Coach of the Year and Dayton Christian’s Lauren Miyamasu was the Assistant Coach of the Year.