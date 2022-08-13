Annika Labaki

Clear Fork's Annika Labaki dribbles past Madison's Taylor Tucker during Friday's season-opener at the Colt Corral. The Colts and Rams battled to a 1-1 draw.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

BELLVILLE — Everything veteran Clear Fork coach Brittany Bechtel thought she knew about the 2022 season changed in the blink of an eye Friday night.

Junior forward Kendall Windsor suffered a knee injury early in the first half as the Colts and Richland County rival Madison battled to a 1-1 draw in the season opener at the Colt Corral.

GALLERY: Madison vs. Clear Fork Girls Soccer

Madison and Clear Fork played to a 1-1 draw in girls soccer action Friday at the Colt Corral. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000.

