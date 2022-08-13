“We got deflated out of the gate, losing our striker,” Bechtel said. “Kendall has been a dominating force all summer and I think that kind of took the wind out of the sails in the first half.
“We’re going to have to probably learn to live without her up top. We’re going to be adapting from what we were doing the whole summer.”
Clear Fork took a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute when freshman forward Brinley Barnett gathered a loose ball in the box and sent it into the back of the net.
Madison scored the equalizer 17 minutes later when Natalee Back unloaded a shot from long range that eluded Clear Fork goalkeeper Renee Anders.
Neither team could mount any serious scoring opportunities during a scoreless second half.
“I thought we played well. We didn’t know what to expect coming in,” longtime Madison coach Zac Huff said. “There weren’t a whole lot of opportunities to score.
“I think our biggest problem was we are out of shape. We probably did the least amount of conditioning (in the preseason) in the eight years I’ve been here.”
Madison had won seven straight meetings in the longstanding series. Clear Fork’s last victory came in 2015.
“Losing Kendall was a little rough on them, but I think they did a really nice job of adapting and being resilient and fighting to the end,” Bechtel said. “I think mentally it’s going to take a little bit for them (to adapt to Windsor’s absence). Hopefully Kendall can come back to us.
“I’m OK with how it went based off the loss we had out of the gate.”
