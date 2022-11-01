ONTARIO — Hattie Yugovich played beyond her years this fall.
A freshman midfielder, Yugovich was selected the Division II Player of the Year by the North Central Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association.
Ontario’s Larry Atkinson was selected the Coach of the Year.
The Warriors were 17-4 and won the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship thanks in no small part to Yugovich. She scored a team-high 37 goals and added a team-best 25 assists.
Yugovich was joined on the All-NCOSSCA first team by Ontario teammates Adi Turnbaugh, Adi Pittman and Elaina Seif, along with Clear Fork’s Lilly Wortman and Annika Labaki, Lexington’s Addy Boyce and Allie Parker, Madison’s Natalee Back and Taylor Tucker and Shelby’s Mary Wilkins. Other first-teamers were Vermilion’s Livia Penton, Sandusky Perkins’ Sophia Rolofsky, Oak Harbor’s Lily DeTray, Norwalk’s Joscey Thomas and Abby Koenig and Port Clinton’s Reagan Barth and Gladys Wiechman.
Area second-teamers included Clear Fork’s Kylie Belcher and Sophia Perry, Madison’s Mylah Davis and Jaden Pifher, Lexington’s Makenna Arnholt and Macy Chambers, Ontario’s Jakiah Trammel and Sarah Hendrix, Mansfield Senior’s Ariel Merrell and Annalise Norris and Shelby’s Arizona Grazel. Other second-team picks were Norwalk’s Alina Bigler, Sandusky Perkins’ Maggie McVeigh, Highland’s Izzy Arnet, Oak Harbor’s Hollie Robinson, Port Clinton’s Jade Mitchell, Tiffin Columbian’s Alex Henning and Port Clinton’s Olivia Perry.
Honorable-mention selections included Clear Fork’s Melodie Blubaugh and Jada Lamp, Clyde’s Madeline Knehr and Jewels Ferkel, Tiffin Columbian’s Maggie Rannigan and MacKenzie Davis, Highland’s Amarie Morgan and Bryn Orr, Lexington’s Olivia Workman and Mollie Worley, Madison’s Callie Cyrus and Rudy Moore, Mansfield Senior’s Ariana Merrell and Brennan Mills, Norwalk’s Bella Koelsch and Hannah Steffanni, Oak Harbor’s Kaitlyn Risch and Adriene Schiets, Ontario’s KaMashya Shaw and Sasha Bulakovski, Sandusky Perkins Ashlyn Beatty and Leanna Marianek, Port Clinton’s Gracie Rohrer and Makaila Webb, Shelby’s Brooklyn Gwirtz and MacKenzie Martincin and Vermilion’s Abigail Rhoades and Summer Shirley.
Division I
Wooster’s Christie Fransen was selected the Player of the Year, while Mount Vernon’s Bill Lonsinger was the Coach of the Year in Division I. Ashland’s Carley Campo was the Assistant Coach of the Year.
Ashland’s Claire Plank, Caley Biddinger, Chloe Biddinger and Bella Dravenstott were selected to the first team, along with Mount Vernon’s Ella Conway and Anna Summerfield. They were joined on the first team by Sandusky’s Natalie Peugeot and Zoe Crow and Wooster’s Grace Kostohryz and Sydney Older.
Second-team picks were Ashland’s Gracie Fussner, Morgan Meeting and Karissa Beverly, Mount Vernon’s Elizabeth Miller and Wooster’s Chloe Frichtl.
Honorable-mention picks included Ashland’s Adi Helbert and Amelia Hunt, Mount Vernon’s Ellie Jones and Chelsea Bender, Sandusky’s Rielly Sekyere and Kat Ekleberry and Wooster’s Nadia Leary and Brooke Ritchie.
Division III
Mansfield Christian swept the top award in Division III as Noelle Beare was selected the Player of the Year and Michelle Beare was the Coach of the Year. Loudonville’s Roy Templeman was the Assistant Coach of the Year.
Mansfield Christian’s Abby Little joined Noelle Beare on the first team, along with Loudonville’s Sydney Polen and Anna Templeman, Crestview’s Emma Aumend and Gracie Dinsmore, Mapleton’s Brinlee Youngen and Galion’s Mia Felder. Other first-teamers were Edison’s Abigail Hearing and Alaina Keegan and Huron’s Jennifer Singer.
Mansfield Christian’s Calah Radar and Elisa McFadden were selected to the second team, along with Mapleton’s Sierra Lykins and Anna Sas, Loudonville’s Emma Carney and Brynn Bailey and Crestview’s Elyse Belcher and Mady Mack. They were joined on the second team by Edison’s Bree Marcy and Amelia Chartrent and Huron’s Liz Heidl.
Honorable-mention picks were Crestview’s Lily Cline and Kylee Salser, Edison’s Hailey Chaput and Jillian McDonnell, Galion’s Rilynn Keintath and Bianca White, Huron’s Lauren Wainwright and Breella Rogers, Loudonville’s Zoey Eades and Jael McFadden, Mansfield Christian’s Erin Hope and Adrian Clary and Mapleton’s Skylar Hopstetter and Caitlyn Vermilya.