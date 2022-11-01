Hattie Yugovich

Ontario's Hattie Yugovich takes a shot against Lexington in the Division II district championship match at Lexington.

ONTARIO — Hattie Yugovich played beyond her years this fall.

A freshman midfielder, Yugovich was selected the Division II Player of the Year by the North Central Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association.

