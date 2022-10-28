Allyson Howard

Ontario's Allyson Howard dribbles through three Sandusky Perkins defenders during Wednesday's Division II district semifinal match at Lexington.

MANSFIELD — Ontario has been down this path before. It’s an all-new experience for Lexington.

The top-seeded Warriors (17-3) and No. 3 Lady Lex will play for a Division II district championship at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lexington. The winner advances to next week’s Sweet 16.

