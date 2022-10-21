ONTARIO — Youth was served when the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference girls soccer team was announced Wednesday.
Ontario freshmen Hattie Yugovich and Addi Pittman both earned spots on the All-MOAC first team, along with senior teammate Adi Turnbaugh.
The Warriors (15-3-0) dominated the MOAC, going 7-0 and outscoring conference opponents 69-0. Yugovich has scored 31 goals to go with 17 assists. Pittman has 24 goals and nine assists. Turnbaugh has eight goals and six assists.
Clear Fork’s Annika Labaki, Kylie Belcher and Lilly Wortman joined the Ontario trio on the All-MOAC first team. The Colts were 6-1 in MOAC play, their only loss coming to Ontario.
Other first-team selections were Shelby’s Mary Wilkins, Galion’s Mia Felder, Pleasant’s Wbitney Waddell, River Valley’s Halle Snyder, Highland’s Izzy Arnett-Tomasek and Marion Harding’s Taylor Iden.
Ontario’s Elaina Seif, Jakiah Trammell and Sarah Hendrix all earned spots on the All-MOAC second team, along with Clear Fork’s Sophia Perry, Avary Wine and Brinley Barnett and Shelby’s Arizona Graszl and Brooklyn Gwirtz. Other second-teamers were Galion’s Rilynn Keinath, River Valley’s Kaya Brown and Makyah Rodgers and Highland’s Amarie Morgan.
Honorable-mention picks included Clear Fork’s Renee Anders, Galion’s Autumn Bennett, Highland’s Bryn Orr, Marion Harding’s Ivy Russell, Ontario’s Kamashya Shaw, Pleasant’s Adisyn Hall, River Valley’s Gabby Riegel and Shelby’s Mackenzie Martincin.