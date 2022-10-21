Hattie Yugovich

Ontario's Hattie Yugovich takes a shot during the first half of a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference match against Clear Fork at the Colt Corral. 

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

ONTARIO — Youth was served when the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference girls soccer team was announced Wednesday.

Ontario freshmen Hattie Yugovich and Addi Pittman both earned spots on the All-MOAC first team, along with senior teammate Adi Turnbaugh.

