Hattie Yugovich

Ontario's Hattie Yugovich takes a shot during the first half of Tuesday's Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference match against Clear Fork at the Colt Corral. Yugovich scored two goals in Ontario's 3-0 win.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

BELLVILLE — Ontario’s Hattie Yugovich continues to play beyond her years.

A freshman midfielder, Yugovich scored a pair of second-half goals as the Warriors knocked off cross-county rival Clear Fork in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference action Tuesday night at the Colt Corral.

GALLERY: Ontario 3, Clear Fork 0

Ontario beat Clear Fork 3-0 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference girls soccer action Tuesday at the Colt Corral. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

1 of 50

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments