MADISON TOWNSHIP — Madison’s Taylor Tucker was selected the Ohio Cardinal Conference Defensive Player of the Year and Zac Huff was recognized as the Coach of the Year when the All-OCC girls soccer team was announced Tuesday.
The Rams won their third consecutive OCC title, finishing 6-1. Ashland and Lexington tied for runner-up at 5-1-1.
West Holmes’ Allie McMillen was the OCC Offensive Player of the Year. The Knights were just 2-5 in OCC play, but McMillen scored 39 goals and added 11 assists.
Madison’s Mylah Davis and Jaden Pifher were selected to the OCC first team, along with Ashland’s Claire Plank and Chloe Biddinger, Lexington’s Addy Boyce and Allie Parker and Mansfield Senior’s Kiyah Wentz. Other first-team selections included New Philadelphia’s Lauryn Contini and Kellyn Fausel, Wooster’s Christie Fransen and Grace Kostohryz and West Holmes’ Natalie Rohr and Mia Halverson.
Second-team selections include Brynn Kiley, Rudy Moore and Callie Cyrus, Ashland’s Caley Biddinger and Bella Dravenstott, Lexington’s Makenna Arnholt and Macy Chambers, Mansfield Senior’s Ariele Merrell and Mount Vernon’s Ella Conway. Other second-teamers were New Philadelphia’s Marilyn Stokey and Alli Baker, West Holmes’ Avery Arnold and Wooster’s Sydney Older.
Honorable-mention picks were Ashland’s Morgan Meeting and Karissa Beverly, Lexington’s Aubrey Coleman and Olivia Workman, Madison’s Jada Neal and Jennaca Tatum, Mansfield Senior’s Ariauna Merrell and Annaleise Norris, Mount Vernon’s Anna Summerfield and Elizabeth Miller, New Philadelphia’s Meah Watson and Sarah Ramey, West Holmes’ Kali Woods and Averee Troyer and Wooster’s Nadia Leary and Chloe Frichti.