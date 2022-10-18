Taylor Tucker

Madison's Taylor Tucker defends against Clear Fork's Annika Labaki during a regular season match. Tucker was selected the Ohio Cardinal Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

MADISON TOWNSHIP — Madison’s Taylor Tucker was selected the Ohio Cardinal Conference Defensive Player of the Year and Zac Huff was recognized as the Coach of the Year when the All-OCC girls soccer team was announced Tuesday.

The Rams won their third consecutive OCC title, finishing 6-1. Ashland and Lexington tied for runner-up at 5-1-1.

