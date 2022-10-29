Olyvia Stoots

Lexington's Olyvia Stoots and Ontario's Sasha Bulakovski chase a loose ball during Saturday's Division II district championship match at Lexington High School.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

LEXINGTON — It was a victory more than a decade in the making.

Lexington’s Josalynn Patterson scored off a Makenna Arnholt assist in the second overtime as third-seeded Lady Lex stunned top-seeded Ontario 2-1 in the Division II district championship match Saturday at Lexington High School.

GALLERY: Lexington 2, Ontario 1 (OT) Girls Soccer

Third-seeded Lexington beat No. 1-seed Ontario 2-1 in overtime in the Division II district championship match Saturday at Lexington High School. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

