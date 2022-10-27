LEXINGTON — Lady Lex continued its fairytale run through the postseason Wednesday night.
Third-seeded Lexington scored a pair of second-half goals and held on for a thrilling 2-1 win over No. 2 Clear Fork in the nightcap of a Division II district semifinal doubleheader at wind-swept Lexington High School.
Lady Lex (10-5-3) will play top-seeded Ontario for the district title at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lexington. The Warriors beat Sandusky Perkins 8-0 in Wednesday’s early game.
Lexington opened tournament play with a shootout victory over Madison in the sectional final. The Rams had won five straight district crowns.
“When we started this thing nobody gave us a chance to come out of this side of the bracket,” longtime coach Buck Morton said. “This is who we are. Our girls just grind it out.
"For us to score two goals, that’s more than we usually score.”
Clear Fork (13-4-2) took a 1-0 lead in the final minute of the first half when junior midfielder and captain Annika Labaki scored off an assist from senior midfielder and fellow captain Lilly Wortman. Lady Lex equalized on Makenna Arnholt’s break-away in the third minute of the second half.
“We committed the cardinal sin of letting one in in the final minute of the first half,” Morton said. “They probably think the same thing about giving one up that early in the second half.
“To draw it back to even that quick was great.”
Lady Lex took the lead six minutes later when Olyvia Stoots lofted a shot from long range that eluded the Clear Fork keeper.
“Her goal just kind of hung up in the air,” Morton said. “We just had to have somebody make a play and she did.”
Clear Fork turned up the heat after Lexington took the lead, but couldn’t find an equalizer. The Colts out-possessed Lady Lex and took 12 shots, compared to 8 for Lexington.
“I’ve been around this game long enough to know that this stuff happens a lot,” Clear Fork coach Brittany Bechtel said. “You can control possession and shoot more and win those 50-50 balls, but when you are playing a great team and a great program anything can happen.
“The girls put it all out there.”
Lady Lex will play for a district title for the first time since 2010.
“Props to Lex,” Bechtel said “They are on a great run right now.”