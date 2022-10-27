Morgan Shafer

Clear Fork's Morgan Shafer and Lexington's Josalynn Patterso battle for the ball during Wednesday's Division II district semifinal match at Lexington High School.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

LEXINGTON — Lady Lex continued its fairytale run through the postseason Wednesday night.

Third-seeded Lexington scored a pair of second-half goals and held on for a thrilling 2-1 win over No. 2 Clear Fork in the nightcap of a Division II district semifinal doubleheader at wind-swept Lexington High School.

GALLERY: Lexington vs. Clear Fork Girls Soccer

Third-seeded Lexington beat No. 2 Clear Fork 2-1 in a Division II district semifinal match Wednesday at Lexington High School. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

1 of 32

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments