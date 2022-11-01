Allie Parker

Lexington's Allie Parker chases Copley's Kate Young during Tuesday's Division II regional semifinal match at Wooster's Follis Field.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

WOOSTER — Time may have run out on Lexington’s storybook postseason run, but Tuesday’s 8-1 loss to Division II poll champ Copley could’t diminish all Lady Lex accomplished en route to the Sweet 16.

Lexington (11-6-3) won a district championship for the first time since 2010, beating five-time defending champ Madison and state-ranked Clear Fork and Ontario along the way. The 11 wins were the most since 2019.

