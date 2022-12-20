ONTARIO — Her statistics may not be as eye-popping as those belonging to some of her teammates, but Adi Turnbaugh’s value isn’t measured in goals or assists.
The area's Girls Soccer Player of the Year is the glue that held the Ontario Warriors together.
A senior jack-of-all-trades, Turnbaugh was selected to the All-Ohio first-team in Division II by the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association. She scored nine goals and added nine assists this fall while playing primarily on defense.
Turnbaugh has moved all over the field during her career. She scored 32 career goals to go with 42 assists.
“Playing everywhere is a fun opportunity, but I love playing defense,” Turnbaugh said during the regular season. “Every team needs a great defense, so even if I can’t score goals I am still influencing the game and helping my teammates.”
In addition to being selected to the All-Ohio first team, Turnbaugh was chosen as the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Player of the Year. She was a first-team selection on the North Central Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association all-district team.
“Adi has done a great job for us,” Ontario coach Larry Atkinson said after the Warriors beat Sandusky Perkins in the district semifinals. “She has stepped up and been a leader for our defense.”
An Ashland University recruit, Turnbaugh is one of nine All-Ohioans to make the all-area team. Here’s a look at the the area’s top players:
Claire Plank, Ashland: A junior midfielder, Plank scored seven goals and added four assists as the Arrows tied for second in the Ohio Cardinal Conference standings and reached the Division I district semifinals. Plank was an All-Ohio second-team pick in Division I and was a North Central Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association and Ohio Cardinal Conference first-team pick.
Noelle Beare, Mansfield Christian: A senior midfielder, Beare was selected to the All-Ohio first team in Division III after leading the Flames to a Mid-Buckeye Conference crown and a sectional title. Beare had 15 goals and nine assists, earning a spot on the Mid-Buckeye Conference and NCOSSCA first team.
Hattie Yugovich, Ontario: Just a freshman, Yugovich scored a team-high 38 goals and registered a team-best 25 assists as the Warriors won a fourth consecutive Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference crown and reached the Division II district finals. Yugovich joined teammate and area Player of the Year Adi Turnbaugh on the All-Ohio first team in Division II.
Addy Boyce, Lexington: Lady Lex reached the regional tournament for the first time since 2010 thanks to its stingy defense and Boyce was the anchor. The junior was an All-Ohio second-team pick in Division II. She was a NCOSSCA first-team selection and an Ohio Cardinal Conference first-teamer.
Annika Labaki, Clear Fork: A multi-sport standout, Labaki was an All-Ohio second-team selection in Division II. The junior midfielder scored 14 goals to go with a team-high 15 assists. Labaki was a NCOSSCA Division II first-team pick and a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference first-teamer.
Lilly Wortman, Clear Fork: A senior midfielder, Wortman scored a team-high 18 goals to go with 12 assists. Worman joined teammate Annika Labaki on the All-Ohio second team in Division II and was a NCOSSCA and Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference first-teamer.
Brinlee Youngen, Mapleton: A junior forward, Youngen was one of the area’s most prolific goal scorers. She scored 38 goals and added eight assists, leading the Mounties to a 9-8-1 record and a berth in the Division III district tournament. Youngen was an All-Ohio second-team pick.
Sydney Polen, Loudonville: Another of north central Ohio’s top small-school goal scorers, Polen had 38 goals and 10 assists to lead the Redbirds to a 10-6-1 record and a berth in the district semifinals. Polen was an All-Ohio second-teamer in Division III.
Taylor Tucker, Madison: A senior, Tucker was selected the Ohio Cardinal Conference Defensive Player of the Year after leading the Rams to the OCC championships. Tucker tied for team honors with seven goals and was selected to the NCOSSCA first team in Division II.
Mollie Worley, Lexington: Lady Lex tied for second in the Ohio Cardinal Conference and won its first district title in more than a decade on the strength of its defense. A senior goalkeeper, Worley made 91 saves. She was a NCOSSCA honorable-mention selection in Division II.