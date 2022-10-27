Adi Pittman

Ontario's Adi Pittman takes a shot as Sandusky Perkins' Caileigh Wierzba defends during the second half of Wednsday's Division II district semifinal match at Lexington High School.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

LEXINGTON — Ontario continued its rampage through the postseason Wednesday night.

Freshman sensation Hattie Yugovich scored a hat trick and fellow freshman Adi Pittman added a pair of goals as the top-seeded Warriors thundered to an 8-0 win over No. 6 Sandusky Perkins in the opening match of a Division II district semifinal doubleheader at Lexington High School.

