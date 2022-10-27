LEXINGTON — Ontario continued its rampage through the postseason Wednesday night.
Freshman sensation Hattie Yugovich scored a hat trick and fellow freshman Adi Pittman added a pair of goals as the top-seeded Warriors thundered to an 8-0 win over No. 6 Sandusky Perkins in the opening match of a Division II district semifinal doubleheader at Lexington High School.
The Warriors (17-3) have outscored their three postseason opponents by a combined score of 25-0.
“I think that was shutout No. 12 on the year and we couldn’t be happier,” assistant coach Greg Atkinson said. “That’s been our calling card all year.”
Ontario’s high-octane attack sputtered in the first half. Pittman gave the Warriors a 1-0 edge in the fifth minute when she scored with her left foot. Yugovich netted her initial goal with 16:03 remaining in the first half to make it 2-0.
The Warriors came to life in the second half, scoring a pair of goals in the opening four minutes. Yugovich got her second with 38:26 to play off a corner kick before Pittman scored her second 31 seconds later to make it 4-0.
“I’m really proud of how we played and how we came together as a team in the final third,” Yugovoch said. “At halftime we said we have to finish in the final third and we came out and did that.”
Rowan McManes scored off a rebound to make it 5-0 with 29:16 remaining before Yugovich scored her with 16:20 to play. Jakiah Trammel scored from long range to make it 7-0 and Leila Stevens capped it with a goal to make it 8-0 with 8:20 remaining.
“They tucked a few back in the first half to make sure they stayed in the game,” Atkinson said. “They kind of opened it up a little bit in the second half. We had to make the most of our chances in the second half.”
Ontario dominated possession and outshot the Pirates 41-2.
“They have a big physical duo in Maggie McVeigh and Sophia Ralofsky,” Atkinson said. “Our girls did a tremendous job on them.”
Ontario will play Lexington in Saturday’s district championship match at 2 p.m. at Lexington. The Warriors haven’t won a district title since 2016.
“Our goals is to win a district championship. I’m really excited,” Yugovich said. “We’re going to have to play our game.”