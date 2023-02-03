SHELBY — Natalie Lantz knew remaking her roster would be a daunting task.
Shelby’s veteran coach just didn’t realize how challenging it would be.
That the new-look Whippets find themselves atop the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference standings with two weeks to play in the regular season is a testament to what Lantz has built at her alma mater. Shelby is closing in on its fifth consecutive MOAC crown since joining the league for the 2018-19 school year.
Shelby reached the Elite Eight last year, reeling off 27 consecutive victories before falling to Columbus Hartley 42-31 in the Division II regional championship game. The loss brought an end to the brilliant prep careers of Sophia Niese and Haylee and Olivia Baker. The trio accounted for 55 percent of Shelby’s offense last year, along with 51 percent of the team’s rebounding and 62 percent of the Whippets’ assists.
Despite losing three college players to graduation — Niese is suiting up for Division II powerhouse Ashland, while Olivia Baker is at West Liberty and Haylee Baker is at Baldwin-Wallace — the cupboard wasn’t bare. Lantz welcomed back eight letter winners, including senior captains and three-year letter winners Demi Hipp and Audi Albert and talented junior Mallary Gundrum.
“We had a really good summer and starting out in our first scrimmage, we went to Cleveland and played against all Division I school and we killed it. It was great,” Lantz said. “The very next practice, Mal Gundrum, who probably would have been one of the top one or two players in the conference this year, blows her knee. The very next practice, Trinity Baker goes down.”
Even with the unexpected losses, Shelby is 17-4 overall and 10-2 in MOAC play, a game clear of River Valley and Pleasant with two games to play. A win Friday at Clear Fork would clinch no worse than a tie for the conference crown.
Sophomore forward Eve Schwemley, who emerged during the second half of last season, is averaging team-highs of 10.8 points and 4.7 rebounds a game. Albert is good for 10 points a night, while Hipp leads the MOAC with 4.9 assists a game to go with 7.3 points an outing. Trinity Baker has returned and averages 8.3 points a game.
“It was just kind of a revolving door for the first eight weeks,” Lantz said. “Little by little we’re starting to see them pick up and get better and better.”
Remarkably, Shelby has never lost a home MOAC game. That streak nearly came to an end last week before the Whippets rallied in the closing minutes for a 40-38 win over River Valley. Shelby overcome a 37-29 deficit in the final 2:40, outscoring the Vikings 11-1.
“They’re a good team and they’re very, very athletic,” River Valley coach Tim Chiles said afterward. “They made shots down the stretch and we couldn’t get one to fall.”
Shelby earned the No. 4 seed in the rough-and-tumble Division II Ashland district tournament. The Whippets open tournament play against Lexington at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at Edison.
With a rotation of proven leaders and a talented group of sophomores, Lantz feels good about her team heading into the postseason.
“We’re finding groups we really like offensively and defensively,” Lantz said. “This sophomore class is really, really talented. They are hard-nosed and they work hard and I love every bit of that.”