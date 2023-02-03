Monetta Hilory

Mansfield Senior's Monttta Hilory launches a 3-pointer over jan Ashland defender during Thursday's Ohio Cardinal Conference game at Pete Henry Gym.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — It was a victory dedicated to the memory of a fallen teammate and a celebration two decades in the making.

Mansfield Senior jumped to a quick 6-0 lead in the opening minute and never looked back in a resounding 68-33 win over Ashland in Ohio Cardinal Conference action Thursday at Pete Henry Gym.

Mansfield Senior clinched its first Ohio Cardinal Conference championship with a 68-33 win over Ashland at Pete Henry Gym. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

