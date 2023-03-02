MANSFIELD — The Tygers are reaping the benefits of their first-ever Ohio Cardinal Conference championship.
Kiersten Bradley and Kyeona Myers were selected to the Ohio Cardinal Conference first team and David Phillips was the Coach of the Year when the All-OCC teams were announced Tuesday.
Senior High shared the OCC title with conference heavyweight West Holmes at 12-2. Wooster (11-3) was third.
Phillips shared the Coach of the Year award with West Holmes’ Lindsy Snyder. West Holmes senior Ella McMillen was selected the Player of the Year.
A junior, Bradley averaged a team-best 12.5 points a game to go with 5.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.7 steals a game. She connected on a team-high 45 3-point field goals.
Just a freshman, Myers averaged 10.7 points and 7.7 rebounds a game. She had a team-best 78 steals.
Other first-team picks included Wooster’s Nora Levy, Eily Badertscher and Grave Kostohryz, West Holmes’ Keegan Uhl and New Philadelphia’s Ellie Mason.
Senior High’s Monetta Hilory was a second-team pick, along with Lexington’s Madi Basilone, Madison’s Chloe Eberling, Ashland’s Makaree Chapman and Mount Vernon’s Kymber Bell. Other second-teamers were West Holmes’ Allie McMillen and Wooster’s Tori Pettorini.
Honorable-mention selections included Ashland’s Lauren Green and Camryn Cox, Lexington’s Cora Palmer and Kaleigh Leadbetter, Madison’s Natalee Back and Maddie Berry, Senior High’s Annaleise Norris and Kiyah Wentz, Mount Vernon’s Nevaeh Williams and Hayley Burke, New Philadelphia’s Jazzee Barker and Haley Zadra, West Holmes’ Chloe Patten and Aveona Yoder and Wooster’s Grace Grey.