Mansfield Senior's Kiersten Bradley prepares to launch a 3-pointer in a sectional victory over Madison at Edison High School.

MANSFIELD — The Tygers are reaping the benefits of their first-ever Ohio Cardinal Conference championship.

Kiersten Bradley and Kyeona Myers were selected to the Ohio Cardinal Conference first team and David Phillips was the Coach of the Year when the All-OCC teams were announced Tuesday.

