A regional high school basketball wrap-up from across north central Ohio. Look to Richland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from this week, check out our sports section.
Clear Fork roughs up Edison
Clear Fork rallied from behind to knock off Edison for a 63-27 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup.
Wynford pushes past Western Reserve
Wynford charged Western Reserve and collected a 42-28 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Feb. 15.
Wynford jumped in front of Western Reserve 10-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Royals fought to a 20-17 half margin at the Roughriders' expense.
Wynford jumped to a 33-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Royals, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 9-4 final quarter, too.
Perrysburg cruises past Ashland
Perrysburg showed it had the juice to douse Ashland in a points barrage during a 59-25 win in Ohio girls basketball action on Feb. 15.
North Union handles Highland
North Union turned in a thorough domination of Highland 48-15 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 4-4 duel in the first quarter.
The Wildcats opened a 13-6 gap over the Fighting Scots at halftime.
North Union roared to a 38-9 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-6 edge.
Southview exhales after close call with Tiffin Columbian
Southview showed its poise to outlast a game Tiffin Columbian squad for a 41-38 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup.
Southview opened with a 12-6 advantage over Tiffin Columbian through the first quarter.
The Cougars fought to a 25-15 intermission margin at the Tornadoes' expense.
Tiffin Columbian battled back to make it 30-27 in the third quarter.
Warrensville Heights throttles Hillsdale
Warrensville Heights stomped on Jeromesville Hillsdale 67-18 on Feb. 15 in Ohio girls high school basketball.
Willard outlasts Bucyrus
Bucyrus was solid, but not good enough, on Wednesday, as Willard prevailed 47-36 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Feb. 15.
