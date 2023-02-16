Lilly Wortman

Clear Fork's Lilly Wortman drives past Ontario's Lizzie Nagel during a regular season game at Ontario. The Colts opened tournament play Wednesday with a 63-37 win over Edison at Buckeye Central.

A regional high school basketball wrap-up from across north central Ohio. Look to Richland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from this week, check out our sports section

Clear Fork roughs up Edison

Tags