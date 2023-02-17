MANSFIELD -- Here is Thursday’s high school girls basketball tournament wrap-up from all over north central Ohio. Look to Richland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from this week, check out our sports section.
Mansfield Christian roughs up Seneca East
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Mansfield Christian prevailed over Seneca East 53-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Feb. 16.
Mansfield Christian drew first blood by forging a 12-6 margin over Seneca East after the first quarter.
The tables turned a bit at halftime when the Tigers got within 22-18.
Mansfield Christian breathed fire to a 45-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Flames held on with an 8-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Lucas pushes past Plymouth
Lucas knocked off Plymouth 39-23 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game.
Mansfield Senior thwarts Madison
Mansfield had its hands full but finally brushed off Madison 53-35 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Feb. 16.
Shelby holds off Lexington
Shelby tipped and eventually toppled Lexington 58-45 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Feb. 16.
Marion Local throttles Ridgemont
Marion Local flexed its muscle and floored Ridgemont 69-23 on Feb. 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball.
New London roughs up St. Peter’s
New London played the role of Thor, dropping the hammer on St. Peter’s during a 51-9 beating on Feb. 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.
Elida sails past Kenton
Kenton had no answers as Elida compiled a 61-40 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup.
Old Fort holds off Arlington
Old Fort edged Arlington 47-39 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on Feb. 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.
Tiffin Calvert dispatches Riverdale
Tiffin Calvert walked the high-wire before edging Riverdale 49-43 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave Tiffin Calvert a 16-8 lead over Mt. Blanchard Riverdale.
The Senecas' offense moved in front for a 28-18 lead over the Falcons at halftime.
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale battled back to make it 37-30 in the third quarter.
The Falcons enjoyed a 13-12 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.