Shelby's Eve Schwemley prepares to launch a 3-pointer in a Division II sectional semifinal win over Lexington at Edison High School. The Whippets advanced to this week's district tournament at Ashland.
MANSFIELD — The sectional round of the postseason turned out to be a battle of attrition.
Of the 21 schools in the Richland Source coverage area, only six hoisted sectional championship banners over the weekend. Those teams will be in action in this week’s district tournaments.
In Division II Shelby advanced to this week’s Ashland district with a 57-46 win over Port Clinton in Saturday’s Edison sectional final. The fourth-seeded Whippets will take on No. 1 Norwalk at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Arrow Arena.
In Division III, fourth-seeded Clear Fork beat No. 5 Huron 44-22 in the Buckeye Central sectional championship game. The Colts advance to this week’s Shelby district and will play No. 2 seed Upper Sandusky at 6 p.m. Thursday in the early game of a district semifinal doubleheader. No. 7 Wynford takes on top-seeded Margaretta in the nightcap. The Royals knocked off Colonel Crawford 40-35 in Saturday’s sectional final at Monroeville.
Also in Division III, seventh-seeded Loudonville moved into this week’s Wooster district tournament with a 45-39 win over Canton South. The Redbirds will play No. 1 seed Smithville at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Wooster High School.
In Division IV, fourth-seeded Mansfield Christian upset No. 3 New London 33-30 in the sectional championship game at Shelby. The Flams will play No. 2 Danbury at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Willard district semifinals. Top-seeded Buckeye Central will meet No. 5 South Central in Thursday’s late game at Willard. The Buckettes beat Norwalk St. Paul 59-22 in the Crestview sectional final.