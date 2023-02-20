Eve Schwemley

Shelby's Eve Schwemley prepares to launch a 3-pointer in a Division II sectional semifinal win over Lexington at Edison High School. The Whippets advanced to this week's district tournament at Ashland.

MANSFIELD — The sectional round of the postseason turned out to be a battle of attrition.

Of the 21 schools in the Richland Source coverage area, only six hoisted sectional championship banners over the weekend. Those teams will be in action in this week’s district tournaments.

