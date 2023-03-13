Grace Lamoreaux

South Central's Grace Lamoreaux looks for an opening in the Buckeye Central defense during a Division IV district semifinal game at Willard High School.

GREENWICH — Grace Lamoreaux did a little bit of everything for South Central and the 5-foot-8 junior forward did it all well.

Lamoreaux was selected the Firelands Conference Player of the Year, sharing the award with New London’s Emilee Rowland.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.