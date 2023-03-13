GREENWICH — Grace Lamoreaux did a little bit of everything for South Central and the 5-foot-8 junior forward did it all well.
Lamoreaux was selected the Firelands Conference Player of the Year, sharing the award with New London’s Emilee Rowland.
Carli Ashley of FC champ Western Reserve was the Coach of the Year.
South Central won a Division IV sectional championship thanks in no small part to Lamoreaux. She led the FC with nine rebounds, 4.1 assists and 4.8 steals a game, while averaging 11 points a night.
Plymouth’s Jaylin Branham and Crestview’s Emma Aumend joined Lamoreaux and Rowland on the first team. Branham averaged 10.9 points a game, while Aumend averaged 9.7 points a game.
Other first-team selections included South Central’s Kendyl Beverly, Western Reserve’s Lilli White and Norwalk St. Paul’s Molly Ridge.
Mapleton’s Jayden Carrick and Audrey Hellickson were second-team picks, along with South Central’s Angela Williams. They were joined by Western Reserve’s Madison Pfanner and Anna Woodrum, Moneroeville’s Grace Stieber and New London’s Alyssa Henry.
Honorable mention selections were Mapleton’s Brinlee Youngen, Plymouth’s Destiny Detillion, Crestview’s Georgia McFarland, Western Reserve’s Grace French, Monroeville’s Ava Kreuger, St. Paul’s Chloe Smith and South Central’s Karlee McAvoy.
Western Reserve was 14-0 in FC play, snapping Crestview’s three-year stranglehold on the conference crown. New London was 12-2 in FC action and 17-7 overall after going 1-21 last year.
Player of the Year: Grace Lamoreaux, South Central; Emilee Rowland, New London.
Coach of the Year: Carli Ashley, Western Reserve.
First Team: Jaylin Branham, Plymouth, Jr.; Emma Aumend, Crestview, Sr.; Grace Lamoreaux, South Central, Jr.; Kendyl Beverly, South Central, Jr.; Emilee Rowland, New London, Jr.; Molly Ridge, St. Paul, Sr.; Lilli White, Western Reserve, Sr.
Second Team: Jayden Carrick, Mapleton, Sr.; Audrey Hellickson, Mapleton, Fr.; Angela Williams, South Central, Jr.; Madison Pfanner, Western Reserve, Sr.; Anna Woodrum, Western Reserve, Sr.; Grace Stieber, Monroevile, So.; Alyssa Henry, New London, Jr.
Honorable Mention: Brinlee Youngen, Mapleton, Jr.; Destiny Detillion, Plymouth, Jr.; Georgia McFarland, Crestview, So.; Grace French, Western Reserve, Sr.; Ava Kreuger, Monroeville, Jr.; Chloe Smith, St. Paul, Jr.; Karlee McAvoy, South Central, Sr.
