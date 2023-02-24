Kate Siesel

Buckeye Central's Kate Siesel launches a 3-pointer during the first half of Thursday's Division IV district semifinal win over South Central at Willard.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

WILLARD — Kate Siesel put on a shooting clinic Thursday inside Robert L. Haas Gymnasium.

Siesel, Buckeye Central’s senior sharpshooter, broke her own single-game record with eight 3-pointers in three quarters of action in a 65-51 win over South Central in the Division IV district semifinals.

