MANSFIELD — Mansfield Senior’s first ever Ohio Cardinal Conference title hasn’t gone unnoticed.
Junior Kiersten Bradley and freshman Keyonna Myers were selected to the All-District 6 Coaches Association first team in Division II, while junior teammate Monetta Hilory was an honorable-mention selection.
Norwalk’s Brooklyn Davis was the Division II Player of the Year. Bellevue’s Kory Santoro was the Coach of the Year.
Mansfield Senior won its inaugural OCC title this winter and the first conference championship since the 2002-03 Tygers won the Ohio Heartland Conference crown en route to a Division I Final Four berth.
Bradley averaged 12.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists a game. Myers contributed 11.7 points and 7.6 boards a night, while Hilory averaged 10.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists a game.
Shelby’s Eve Schwemley joined Bradley and Myers on the Division II first team. The sophomore averaged 11.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
Other first-team selections were Bellevue’s Hailey Rees, Port Clinton’s Da’Cariya Laniel, Norwalk’s Abby Koenig and Sandusky Perkins’ Cameron Kaifman.
Shelby’s Demi Hipp and Audi Albert and Madison’s Chloe Ebeling were second-team selections. Hipp averaged 7.5 points and a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference-best 4.6 assists a game for the five-time defending MOAC champion Whippets. Albert averaged 10.8 points and 3.2 rebounds a game. Eberling averaged 11 points and 9.4 rebounds a game for the Rams.
Other second-team picks included Bellevue’s Ella Rucker, Sandusky Perkins’ Kendall Zeiher and Camryn VanVlerah, Vermilion’s Kaitlin Colahan and Oak Harbor’s Camdyn Fauver.
Lexington’s Madi Basilone and Ontario’s Lizzie Nagel joined Senior High’s Hilory as honorable-mention selections. Basilone averaged 10 points a game, while Nagel averaged 9.2 points and 4.9 rebounds a night.
Other honorable-mention picks were Clyde’s Katie Shiets and Lexi Carlson, Norwalk’s Summer Moehlman, Bellevue’s Kaitlyn Turinsky and Oak Harbor’s Karder Haas.