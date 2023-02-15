Kiersten Bradley

Mansfield Senior's Kiersten Bradley shoots a runner over Ashland's Makaree Chapman during an Ohio Cardinal Conference game at Pete Henry Gym.

MANSFIELD — Mansfield Senior’s first ever Ohio Cardinal Conference title hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Junior Kiersten Bradley and freshman Keyonna Myers were selected to the All-District 6 Coaches Association first team in Division II, while junior teammate Monetta Hilory was an honorable-mention selection.

