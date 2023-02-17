Trinity Baker

Shelby's Trinity Baker drives past Lexington's Zoe Borowics during the second half of a Division II sectional semifinal game Thursday at Edison High School.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

MILAN — This time overtime wasn’t necessary.

Shelby’s sophomore sensations made sure of it.

GALLERY: Shelby 58, Lexington 45

Shelby beat Lexington 58-45 in a Division II sectional semifinal game Thursday at Edison High School. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

