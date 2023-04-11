LOUDONVILLE — She was selected Ohio’s Division III Player of the Year, was third in Ohio's Ms. Basketball voting, and broke Loudonville’s single-game scoring record when she dropped 59 in a mid-January win over Mansfield Senior.
But don’t expect Corri Vermilya to rest on her laurels. The North Central Ohio Player of the Year is never satisfied.
A junior, Vermilya averaged an area-best 28.1 points and 12.8 rebounds a game as Loudonville won its seventh consecutive Mid-Buckeye Conference championship. The Redbirds won a sectional title before falling to Smithville in the district semifinals.
In three varsity seasons Vermilya has scored 1,671 points, grabbed 900 rebounds, handed out 229 assists and pocketed 375 steals. She is on pace to join such local luminaries as Crestview’s Renee Stimpert and Malabar’s Francine Lewis in the 2,000-point club.
“She has put in a lot of time working on her craft and she never misses weight-training or conditioning,” Loudonville coach Tyler Bates said. “She’s one of the best players in the state and one of the hardest workers in the state.”
Vermilya has verbally committed to play for Ashland University. The Eagles won their third national championship earlier this month in Dallas.
Her selfless attitude will make her a good fit at Ashland.
“Everyone on this team cares about each other, the coaches and the community,” Vermilya said during the regular season. “We don’t put in work for ourselves. We do it for each other.”
Vermilya is one of nine All-Ohioans on the all-area team. Here's a look at the others:
Shelby Grover, Lucas: A senior and three-sport All-Ohioan, Grover will run track at Kent State. She missed the early portion of the season with an ankle injury, but returned to average 22 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists a game. Grover was the Northwest District’s Division IV Player of the Year and a District 6 first-team pick in Division IV. She earned a spot on the Division IV All-Ohio first team.
Kiersten Bradley, Mansfield Senior: The Tygers won their first-ever Ohio Cardinal Conference crown thanks in no small part to Bradley, a 5-foot-8 guard/forward and a Division II All-Ohio special-mention selection. The junior averaged a team-high 12.5 points while swiping 5.1 rebounds and handing out 3.2 assists a night. Bradley was a District 6 first-team selection and an All-Northwest District second-teamer.
Eve Schwemley, Shelby: A 5-foot-7 guard, Schwemley helped the Whippets to a share of the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference crown. The sophomore averaged a team-best 11.8 points during the regular season and was the MOAC’s most accurate 3-point shooter, connecting on 40.4 percent of her long-distance attempts. Schwemley was an All-Ohio special-mention selection and an All-Northwest District second-teamer.
Lilly Wortman, Clear Fork: A senior, Wortman was a Division III All-Ohio honorable-mention choice after averaging 7.9 points and 6.9 rebounds a game during the regular season. An All-Ohio soccer player, Wortman was a District 6 first-teamer in Division III and an All-Northwest District third-team pick.
Alexis Rippel, Mansfield Christian: The Flames reached the district tournament for a second straight year thanks in part to Rippel. The 5-foot-9 senior averaged 17.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists a game, earning All-Ohio special-mention laurels in Division IV. Rippel was a District 6 first-team pick and an All-Northwest District second-teamer.
Ryley Kantzer, Buckeye Central: The Buckettes won their seventh straight district championship and Kantzer was a big reason why. The senior point guard averaged 8.8 points a game and led the Northern 10 Athletic Conference with 3.8 assists a night. Kantzer was an All-Ohio third-team pick in Division IV and a District 6 first-teamer.
Cally Carpenter, Fredericktown: A sophomore, Carpenter was a Division III All-Ohio honorable-mention choice after averaging 15.1 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 steals per game this season. Carpenter was named first-team all-KMAC and first-team all-District 11 for her efforts.
Ella Proper, Danville: A junior, Proper earned Division IV All-Ohio honorable-mention honors this season. She averaged 12.7 points and 1.9 assists, leading Danville back to the district semifinals, where it fell to eventual district champion Fisher Catholic. Proper was named first-team all-KMAC and first-team all-District 11 for her efforts this year.