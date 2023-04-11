Corri Vermilya for all-area team

Loudonville's Corri Vermilya drives past Lucas' Shelby Grover during a regular season game at Lucas.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

LOUDONVILLE — She was selected Ohio’s Division III Player of the Year, was third in Ohio's Ms. Basketball voting, and broke Loudonville’s single-game scoring record when she dropped 59 in a mid-January win over Mansfield Senior.

But don’t expect Corri Vermilya to rest on her laurels. The North Central Ohio Player of the Year is never satisfied.

