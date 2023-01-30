Kiersten Bradley

Mansfield Senior's Kiersten Bradley drives past Lexington's Tatum Stover during an Ohio Cardinal Conference game earlier this season at Lexington.

MANSFIELD — The road to the Ashland district runs through Milan and for third-seeded Mansfield Senior and No. 4 Shelby, it is fraught with peril.

The Tygers (14-4) and Whippets (16-4) will have their hands full when sectional semifinal play opens Feb. 16 at Edison High School. Senior High will face crosstown rival Madison (5-14) for a third time while Shelby will gets a Richland County rematch with Lexington (5-15).

