Berlin Hiland hustles by Portsmouth Notre Dame
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Berlin Hiland still prevailed 53-43 against Portsmouth Notre Dame on March 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.
Castalia Margaretta nips Ottawa-Glandorf in taut scare
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Castalia Margaretta had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Ottawa-Glandorf 36-30 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game.
Cincinnati Princeton passes stress test against Kings Mill Kings
Cincinnati Princeton charged Kings Mill Kings and collected a 65-53 victory on March 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.
Columbus Africentric carves slim margin over Versailles
Columbus Africentric surfed the tension to ride to a 44-35 win over Versailles in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on March 4.
New Madison Tri-Village pockets thin win over Fort Loramie
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but New Madison Tri-Village wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 32-30 over Fort Loramie during this Ohio girls high school basketball game.
New Middletown Springfield stymies Buckeye Central
Buckeye Central dropped a 34-28 regional championship game duel to New Middletown Springfield on Saturday night at Massillon Perry High School.
Defense ruled the day for both teams in this Elite Eight encounter.
Springfield enjoyed a 9-5 first-quarter lead, but was limited to just two points in the second period. Still, the Tigers led 11-10 at the half, and maintained the edge with a 24-22 margin through three quarters.
Springfield outscored B.C. 10-6 in the final period for the victory.
The Tigers are now 24-3 and advance to a state semifinal game on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the University of Dayton. New Middletown Springfield will challenge Toledo Christian (22-4), which knocked off Columbus Grove 43-21 on Saturday.
Coach Abram Kaple's club finished the season with a 23-4 record.
Complete command: Olmsted Falls dominates Holland Springfield in convincing showing
Olmsted Falls' competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Holland Springfield 63-21 at Holland Springfield High on March 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.
Olmsted Falls darted in front of Holland Springfield 9-8 to begin the second quarter.
The Bulldogs fought to a 28-17 half margin at the Blue Devils' expense.
Olmsted Falls stormed to a 42-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-2 edge.
Over and out: Toledo Christian punches through Columbus Grove
Toledo Christian controlled the action to earn an impressive 43-21 win against Columbus Grove in Ohio girls basketball action on March 4.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.