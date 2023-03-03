Bryan outclasses Norwalk
Bryan tipped and eventually toppled Norwalk 58-45 in Ohio girls basketball action on March 3.
Bryan opened with a 12-10 advantage over Norwalk through the first quarter.
The Golden Bears' offense darted in front for a 25-17 lead over the Truckers at the intermission.
Bryan darted to a 40-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Golden Bears, who enjoyed the upper hand in an 18-15 final quarter, too.
Canal Fulton Northwest hammers Canfield
Canal Fulton Northwest showed no mercy to Canfield, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 51-29 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on March 3.
Cincinnati Purcell Marian sprints past Hamilton Badin
Cincinnati Purcell Marian pushed past Hamilton Badin for a 64-54 win on March 3 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave Cincinnati Purcell Marian an 18-5 lead over Hamilton Badin.
A half tie at 24-24 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Cincinnati Purcell Marian moved over Hamilton Badin 39-37 heading to the fourth quarter.
The Cavaliers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 25-17 advantage in the frame.
Pickerington Central outclasses Marysville
Pickerington Central knocked off Marysville 54-39 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game.
The first quarter gave Pickerington Central a 11-8 lead over Marysville.
The Tigers opened a slim 20-17 gap over the Monarchs at the half.
Pickerington Central moved to a 35-29 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Tigers' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 19-10 points differential.
Proctorville Fairland denies Granville's challenge
No quarter was granted as Proctorville Fairland blunted Granville's plans 41-25 in Ohio girls basketball on March 3.
Proctorville Fairland moved in front of Granville 11-2 to begin the second quarter.
The Dragons opened a small 20-9 gap over the Blue Aces at halftime.
Proctorville Fairland jumped to a 31-17 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Dragons avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 10-8 stretch over the final quarter.
Needlepoint: Wheelersburg sews up West Portsmouth Portsmouth West in slim triumph
Wheelersburg survived West Portsmouth West in a 50-41 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on March 3.
