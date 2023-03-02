Never a doubt: Berlin Hiland breezes past Crown City South Gallia
Berlin Hiland stomped on Crown City South Gallia 54-33 on March 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.
Berlin Hiland opened with a 23-11 advantage over Crown City South Gallia through the first quarter.
The Hawks registered a 33-21 advantage at halftime over the Rebels.
Berlin Hiland steamrolled to a 43-27 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Hawks outscored the Rebels 11-6 in the fourth quarter.
Too close for comfort: Castalia Margaretta strains past Canal Winchester Harvest Prep
With little to no wiggle room, Castalia Margaretta nosed past Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 53-52 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on March 2.
Fort Loramie cancels check from Russia
Fort Loramie handed Russia a tough 57-42 loss during this Ohio girls high school basketball game.
Fort Loramie drew first blood by forging a 15-6 margin over Russia after the first quarter.
The Raiders trimmed the margin to make it 27-22 at the intermission.
Fort Loramie jumped to a 42-35 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Redskins hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 15-7 advantage in the frame.
Pretty portrait: New Madison Tri-Village paints a victorious picture in win over Maria Stein Marion Local
New Madison Tri-Village dumped Maria Stein Marion Local 50-38 in Ohio girls basketball on March 2.
New Washington Buckeye Central tacks win on Berlin Center Western Reserve
New Washington Buckeye Central controlled the action to earn an impressive 41-20 win against Berlin Center Western Reserve at the March 2 regional semifinal in Massillon Perry.
New Washington Buckeye Central drew first blood by forging a 11-0 margin over Berlin Center Western Reserve after the first quarter.
The Blue Devils showed some mettle by fighting back to a 15-7 intermission margin.
New Washington Buckeye Central stormed to a 30-11 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Bucks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-9 edge.
Ottawa-Glandorf rains down on Liberty Center
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Ottawa-Glandorf prevailed over Liberty Center 48-29 on March 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball.
Ottawa-Glandorf jumped in front of Liberty Center 10-3 to begin the second quarter.
The Titans fought to a 26-10 halftime margin at the Tigers' expense.
Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 35-19.
Conditioning showed as the Titans outscored the Tigers 13-10 in the fourth quarter.
Portsmouth Notre Dame nets nifty victory over Lancaster Fisher Catholic
Portsmouth Notre Dame survived Lancaster Fisher Catholic in a 46-44 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Ohio girls basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave Portsmouth Notre Dame a 14-7 lead over Lancaster Fisher Catholic.
The Irish tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 20-17 at the half.
Portsmouth Notre Dame jumped to a 33-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Titans chalked up this decision in spite of the Irish's spirited final-quarter performance.
