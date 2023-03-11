Cincinnati Princeton dispatches Olmsted Falls
Cincinnati Princeton had its hands full but finally brushed off Olmsted Falls 69-51 at Olmsted Falls High on March 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave Cincinnati Princeton a 17-16 lead over Olmsted Falls.
The Vikings fought to a 34-25 halftime margin at the Bulldogs' expense.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Vikings outscored the Bulldogs 21-12 in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on March 4, Olmsted Falls faced off against Holland Springfield and Cincinnati Princeton took on Kings Mill Kings on March 4 at Kings Mill Kings High School.
Just a bit better: Cincinnati Purcell Marian slips past Canal Fulton Northwest
Cincinnati Purcell Marian weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 57-48 victory against Canal Fulton Northwest on March 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 9-9 duel in the first quarter.
The Cavaliers' shooting moved in front for a 21-15 lead over the Indians at halftime.
Cincinnati Purcell Marian jumped to a 41-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Cavaliers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 16-14 stretch over the final quarter.
In recent action on March 3, Canal Fulton Northwest faced off against Canfield and Cincinnati Purcell Marian took on Hamilton Badin on March 3 at Cincinnati Purcell Marian High School.
Columbus Africentric takes a toll on Doylestown Chippewa
Columbus Africentric pushed past Doylestown Chippewa for a 75-62 win during this Ohio girls high school basketball game.
Columbus Africentric moved in front of Doylestown Chippewa 27-13 to begin the second quarter.
The Chipps rallied in the second quarter by making it 41-28.
Doylestown Chippewa bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 58-52.
Conditioning showed as the Nubians outscored the Chipps 17-10 in the fourth quarter.
Recently on March 4, Columbus Africentric squared off with Versailles in a basketball game.
New Madison Tri-Village carves slim margin over Toledo Christian
New Madison Tri-Village eventually plied victory away from Toledo Christian 52-50 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on March 11.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 11-11 tie through the first quarter.
The Patriots registered a 26-19 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.
Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 42-35.
The Patriots maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 15-10 in the final quarter.
In recent action on March 4, New Madison Tri-Village faced off against Fort Loramie and Toledo Christian took on Columbus Grove on March 4 at Columbus Grove High School.
