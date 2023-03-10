Cincinnati Princeton casts spell on Grafton Midview
Cincinnati Princeton swapped jabs before dispatching Grafton Midview 61-57 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup.
Grafton Midview showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-12 advantage over Cincinnati Princeton as the first quarter ended.
The Middies constructed a bold start that built a 29-21 gap on the Vikings heading into the locker room.
Grafton Midview moved ahead by earning a 45-40 advantage over Cincinnati Princeton at the end of the third quarter.
The Vikings pulled off a stirring 21-12 fourth quarter to trip the Middies.
Recently on March 4, Cincinnati Princeton squared off with Kings Mill Kings in a basketball game.
Columbus Africentric proves to be too much for Wheelersburg
Columbus Africentric tipped and eventually toppled Wheelersburg 55-37 in Ohio girls basketball on March 10.
Columbus Africentric jumped in front of Wheelersburg 19-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Nubians fought to a 27-13 intermission margin at the Pirates' expense.
Columbus Africentric charged to a 39-21 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Nubians and the Pirates each scored in the final quarter.
In recent action on March 4, Columbus Africentric faced off against Versailles and Wheelersburg took on West Portsmouth West on March 3 at West Portsmouth West High School.
Doylestown Chippewa 60, Margaretta 50
Chippewa used a strong first quarter to take the initiative and remained in control to down Margaretta 60-50 on Friday at the girls state basketball tournament in Dayton.
The Chipps led 18-11 after the first period, and enjoyed a 31-24 halftime bulge. Chippewa remained on top 45-37 after the third quarter, and outscored the Polar Bears 15-13 in the final eight minutes.
The Chipps are now 25-4 and will play Africentric for a state championship on Saturday at 5:15 p.m.
Margaretta finished the season at 22-7.
Olmsted Falls knocks off Pickerington Central
Olmsted Falls posted a narrow 58-53 win over Pickerington Central in an Ohio girls basketball matchup.
Pickerington Central started on steady ground by forging a 14-13 lead over Olmsted Falls at the end of the first quarter.
A half tie at 25-25 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The scoreboard showed Pickerington Central with a 42-36 lead over Olmsted Falls heading into the third quarter.
The Bulldogs pulled off a stirring 22-11 fourth quarter to trip the Tigers.
In recent action on March 4, Olmsted Falls faced off against Holland Springfield and Pickerington Central took on Marysville on March 3 at Pickerington High School Central.
