Columbus Africentric holds off Cincinnati Summit Country Day
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Columbus Africentric did just enough to beat Cincinnati Summit Country Day 49-40 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game.
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Columbus Africentric did just enough to beat Cincinnati Summit Country Day 49-40 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game.
Columbus Grove squeezes past Bascom Hopewell-Loudon
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Columbus Grove nipped Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 40-32 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon High on March 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Columbus Grove nipped Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 40-32 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon High on March 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.
Kings Mill Kings escapes Liberty Township Lakota East in thin win
Kings Mill Kings walked the high-wire before edging Liberty Township Lakota East 49-47 on March 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.
Tough to find an edge early, Kings Mill Kings and Liberty Township Lakota East fashioned an 18-18 stalemate through the first quarter.
The Knights' offense jumped in front for a 35-33 lead over the Thunderhawks at the intermission.
Liberty Township Lakota East moved ahead of Kings Mill Kings 41-37 to start the fourth quarter.
The final quarter was decisive for the Knights, as they climbed out of a hole with a 49-47 scoring margin.
In recent action on Feb. 25, Kings Mill Kings faced off against Dayton Centerville. For results, click here. Liberty Township Lakota East took on Kettering Fairmont on Feb. 25 at Kettering Fairmont. For more, click here.
Oregon Cardinal Stritch squeezes past Castalia Margaretta
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Oregon Cardinal Stritch did just enough to beat Castalia Margaretta 53-50 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on March 1.
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Oregon Cardinal Stritch did just enough to beat Castalia Margaretta 53-50 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on March 1.
Shaker Heights Laurel rides the rough off Garrettsville Garfield
Shaker Heights Laurel stretched out and finally snapped Garrettsville Garfield to earn a 53-41 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on March 1.
Shaker Heights Laurel stretched out and finally snapped Garrettsville Garfield to earn a 53-41 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on March 1.
Toledo Christian secures a win over Convoy Crestview
Toledo Christian called "game" in the waning moments of a 50-36 defeat of Convoy Crestview in an Ohio girls basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave Toledo Christian a 17-13 lead over Convoy Crestview.
The Eagles fought to a 27-20 half margin at the Knights' expense.
Toledo Christian jumped to a 37-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Eagles added to their advantage with a 13-8 margin in the closing period.
Last season, Convoy Crestview and Toledo Christian squared off with March 4, 2021 at Toledo Christian School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 23, Convoy Crestview faced off against Pettisville. For a full recap, click here. Toledo Christian took on Kansas Lakota on Feb. 25 at Toledo Christian School. For results, click here.
Versailles holds off Sabina East Clinton
A tight-knit tilt turned in Versailles' direction just enough to squeeze past Sabina East Clinton 45-41 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup.
Sabina East Clinton started on steady ground by forging a 13-6 lead over Versailles at the end of the first quarter.
The Astros took a 20-17 lead over the Tigers heading to the half locker room.
Sabina East Clinton had a 28-26 edge on Versailles at the beginning of the final quarter.
The Astros' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing fourth quarter, when they were outscored 19-13 by the Tigers.
In recent action on Feb. 25, Sabina East Clinton faced off against Anna. Click here for a recap. Versailles took on Cincinnati Madeira on Feb. 25 at Versailles High School. For a full recap, click here.
West Portsmouth Portsmouth West narrowly edges Seaman North Adams in tight triumph
West Portsmouth West derailed Seaman North Adams' hopes after a 52-51 verdict in Ohio girls basketball on March 1.
West Portsmouth West derailed Seaman North Adams' hopes after a 52-51 verdict in Ohio girls basketball on March 1.
Wheelersburg carves slim margin over Belmont Union Local
With little to no wiggle room, Wheelersburg nosed past Belmont Union Local 49-47 in Ohio girls basketball action on March 1.
With little to no wiggle room, Wheelersburg nosed past Belmont Union Local 49-47 in Ohio girls basketball action on March 1.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.