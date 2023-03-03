Kiersten Bradley

Mansfield Senior's Kiersten Bradley shoots a runner over Ashland's Makaree Chapman during an Ohio Cardinal Conference game at Pete Henry Gym.

MANSFIELD — They led their teams to conference championships and were rewarded for their efforts.

Mansfield Senior’s Kiersten Bradley and Shelby’s Eve Schwemley were selected to the All-Northwest District second team in Division II.

