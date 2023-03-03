MANSFIELD — They led their teams to conference championships and were rewarded for their efforts.
Mansfield Senior’s Kiersten Bradley and Shelby’s Eve Schwemley were selected to the All-Northwest District second team in Division II.
A junior, Bradley averaged a team-best 12.5 points a game as the Tygers shared the Ohio Cardinal Conference championship with West Holmes. The 5-foot-8 forward averaged 5.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.7 steals a game and connected on 45 3-pointers.
The 5-foot-7 Schwemley led a balanced offensive attack, averaging 11.8 points a game as the Whippets shared the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference crown with River Valley and Pleasant. She averaged a team-best 4.8 rebounds a game to go with 2.3 assists and 2.1 steals a night.
Shelby’s Demi Hipp was a third-team pick. The 5-foot-1 senior point guard led the MOAC in assists with 4.8 per game. She averaged 7.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.6 steals a night.
Mansfield Senior’s Monetta Hilory, Shelby’s Audi Albert, Madison’s Chloe Ebeling, Lexington’s Madi Basilone and Ontario’s Lizzie Nagel and Taylor Counts were honorable mention picks.
Shelby coach Natalie Lantz was selected the Division II Coach of the Year, sharing the award with Fostoria’s Craig Mintz and Bryan’s Todd Grosjean. Lantz led the Whippets to their fifth consecutive MOAC title.
Toledo Central Catholic’s Brooklyn Vaughn and Liberty-Benton’s Lauren Gerken shared the Player of the Year award.
Here’s a look at the entire All-Northwest District Division II teams, as chosen by a panel of Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association members:
First Team: Hailey Rees, Bellevue, 5-9, so., 16.1; Brooklyn Davis, Norwalk, 5-6, sr., 11.4; Hayley Meyer, Wauseon, 6-0, sr., 16.7; Reese Grothaus, Bryan, 5-8, sr., 13.0; Brooklyn Vaughn, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-10, jr., 15.5; Breayah Jefferson, Toledo Rogers, 5-5, jr., 20.8; Lauren Gerken, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-0, jr., 19.8; Addisyn Freeman, Elida, 5-10, sr., 20.6.
Second Team: Cameron Kaufman, Sandusky Perkins, 5-7, sr., 11.1; Kiersten Bradley, Mansfield Senior, 5-8, jr., 9.0; Kailee Thiel, Bryan, 6-1, jr., 11.0; Riley Irwin, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 5-7, sr., 14.8; Alycia Middlebrooks, Fostoria, 5-9, so., 13.4; DC Lanier, Port Clinton, 5-2, jr., 18.7; Grace Freiberger, Lima Shawnee, 5-7, jr., 20.3; Eve Schwemley, Shelby, 5-7, so., 11.5; Sophie Chipps, Napoleon, 5-6, sr., 12.8; Corniya Clay, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-5, jr., 13.7;
Third Team: Ella Rucker, Bellevue, 5-8, jr., 9.0; Ella Voigt, Bryan, 5-9, jr., 11.1; Abby Koenig, Norwalk, 5-10, so., 12.5; Demi Hipp, Shelby, 5-1, sr., 7.5; Cora Rable, St. Marys Memorial, 5-7, sr., 9.3; Ni’Rah Clark, Toledo Rogers, 6-2, jr., 11.5; Lyrique Johnson, Fostoria, 5-8, so., 12.9; Elise Staczek, Millbury Lake, 5-3, sr., 12.5; Elena Oliver, Lima Bath, 6-0, sr., 12.5; Kyra Welch, Van Wert, 5-5, sr., 12.6.
Players of the Year: Brooklyn Vaughn, Toledo Central Catholic; Lauren Gerken, Findlay Liberty-Benton.
Coaches of the Year: Craig Mintz, Fostoria; Todd Grosjean, Bryan; Natalie Lantz, Shelby.
Honorable mention: Kendall Zeiher, Sandusky Perkins; Camryn VanVlerah, Sandusky Perkins; Kaitlin Colahan, Vermilion; Katie Shiets, Clyde; Summer Moehlman, Norwalk; Kaitlyn Turnisky, Bellevue; Lexi Carlson, Clyde; Audi Albert, Shelby; Chloe Ebeling, Mansfield Madison; Madi Basilone, Lexington; Monetta Hilory, Mansfield Senior; Lizzie Nagel, Ontario; Taylor Counts, Ontario; Jai'Lynne Hitt-Swartz, Toledo Central Catholic; Mylah Williams, Toledo Rogers; Kylie Recker, Liberty-Benton; Garyanna Overton, Fostoria; Rachel Clark, Lima Bath; Sofi Houg, Van Wert; Tatum Miller, Kenton; Ania Pearson, Lima Shawnee; Morgan Hesse, St. Marys Memorial; Scarlett Williams, Rossford; Mira Horvath, Defiance.