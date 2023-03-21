Kiersten Bradley

Mansfield Senior's Kiersten Bradley drives past Lexington's Tatum Stover during an Ohio Cardinal Conference game earlier this season at Lexington.

COLUMBUS – Two north central Ohio girls earned special-mention recognition when the Division II girls basketball All-Ohio teams were announced Tuesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

Junior Kiersten Bradley, of Mansfield Senior, and sophomore Eve Schwemley, of Shelby, collected the honors. Bradley is a 5-foot-8 guard who averaged 9.0 points per game while helping the Tygers win the Ohio Cardinal Conference title. Schwemley is a 5-foot-7 guard who averaged 11.5 points per game while contributing to the Whippets' fifth consecutive Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship.

Eve Schwemley

Shelby's Eve Schwemley prepares to launch a 3-pointer in a Division II sectional semifinal win over Lexington at Edison High School. The Whippets advanced to this week's district tournament at Ashland.

