Mansfield Christian's Kyleah Jones looks for an open teammate after grabbing an offensive rebound in Thursday's district semifinal game against Danbury at Willard.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

WILLARD — The free throw line was unkind to Mansfield Christian.

The fourth-seeded Flames connected on just 8-of-24 free throw attempts and couldn’t dig out of an early hole in a 44-35 loss to second-seeded Lakeside Danbury in a Division IV district girls basketball semifinal game Thursday at Willard’s Robert L. Haas Gymnasium.

Second-seeded Danbury beat fourth-seeded Mansfield Christian 44-35 in the Division IV district semifinals Thursday at Willard. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

