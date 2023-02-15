Shelby Grover

Lucas' Shelby Grover battles for position with Loudonville's Corri Vermilya during a Mid-Buckeye Conference game at the Cub Cave earlier this year.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

LUCAS — Shelby Grover ran out of space on her high school athletic résumé a long time ago, but the accolades just keep piling up for the Lucas senior.

A Kent State track recruit and multi-sport All-Ohioan, Grover was selected to the District 6 first team in Division IV. She was joined there by Mansfield Christian’s Alexis Rippel and Kyle Jones and Buckeye Central’s Ryley Kantzer and Kate Siesel.

