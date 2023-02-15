LUCAS — Shelby Grover ran out of space on her high school athletic résumé a long time ago, but the accolades just keep piling up for the Lucas senior.
A Kent State track recruit and multi-sport All-Ohioan, Grover was selected to the District 6 first team in Division IV. She was joined there by Mansfield Christian’s Alexis Rippel and Kyle Jones and Buckeye Central’s Ryley Kantzer and Kate Siesel.
Lakota’s Carlie Foos was selected the Division IV Player of the Year. Lakota’s Erin Foos was the Coach of the Year.
An All-Ohioan in volleyball, basketball and track, Grover averaged 22 points and 9.4 rebounds a game. She became the sixth Lucas girl to reach the 1,000-point scoring plateau earlier this season.
Rippel averaged 17.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists a game for the Flames. Jones was one of the few players in the area to average a double-double, scoring 13.3 points and grabbing 12.2 rebounds a night.
Siesel led a balanced Buckeye Central attack, averaging a Northern 10 Athletic Conference-best 13.9 points a game. Kantzer added 9.9 points a game for the N10 champion Buckettes.
Other first-team picks were Mohawk’s Emily Klopp, Riverdale’s Mariah Bonham, Tiffin Calvert’s Alyssa righty, Carey’s Ade Stewart, Lakota’s Cassidy Foos, New London’s Emilee Rowland, South Central’s Grace Lamoreaux and Hopewell-Loudon’s Olivia Bishop.
Plymouth’s Jaylin Branham and Destiny Detillion and Buckeye Central’s Sydney Wurm and Kennedy Deppen were second-team selections.
Branham averaged 12 points a game for the Big Red. Detillion was good for 10 points a night.
Wurm scored 9.1 points a game for the Buckettes. Deppen chipped in 8.3 points and 5.3 rebounds a game.
The rest of the second team included Old Fort’s Mackenzie Fortney and Ryen Smith, South Central’s Kendyl Beverly and Angela Williams, New Riegel’s Katie Dryfuse, Hopewell-Loudon’s Carley Coffman, Lakota’s Emma Gregg, Carey’s Julia Brodman, Norwalk St. Paul’s Molly Ridge and Mohawk’s Joleigh Hamilton.
Mansfield Christian’s Abby Little, St. Peter’s Makenzie Hardin and Crestline’s Maddie Engler and Kennedi Sipes were honorable-mention selections.
Little averaged 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Flames, while Hardin led the Spartans with 8.2 points and 6.7 rebounds a game. Engler averaged 10.9 points and 5.1 rebounds a game, while Sipes averaged 11 points a night.
Other honorable-mention choices were Monroeville’s Grace Stieber and Ava Krueger, Fremont St. Joseph’s Maddie Militello, Carey’s Riley Yost and Macy Wentling, Mohawk’s Mia Miller, New Riegel’s Ella Want, Hopewell-Loudon’s Ashley Daniel, Riverdale’s Kinsey Shull and Old Fort’s Addy Gillmor.