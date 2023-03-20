Shelby Grover

Lucas' Shelby Grover (right) battles for position with Loudonville's Corri Vermilya during a Mid-Buckeye Conference game at the Cub Cave earlier this year. Grover was selected as a Division IV first-team All-Ohioan on Monday.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

COLUMBUS -- Lucas senior Shelby Grover is a Division IV first-team All-Ohioan, a team announced Monday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

A Kent State track recruit, Grover averaged 22 points and 9.4 rebounds a game while missing part of the season with an ankle injury sustained during the volleyball season.

