COLUMBUS -- Lucas senior Shelby Grover is a Division IV first-team All-Ohioan, a team announced Monday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
A Kent State track recruit, Grover averaged 22 points and 9.4 rebounds a game while missing part of the season with an ankle injury sustained during the volleyball season.
She was an All-Ohio third-teamer in volleyball last fall.
Grover was previously selected the Northwest District Division IV Player of the Year, an award she shared with Toledo Christian’s Kendall Braden.
Ryley Kantzer of New Washington Buckeye Central was selected third-team All-Ohio. The 5-7 senior averaged 10 points a game for the regional finalists.
Her senior teammate, 5-6 senior Katie Siesel, was selected special-mention All-Ohio after averaging 14 points per game. Mansfield Christian's Alexis Rippel, a 5-9 senior who averaged 17.9 points per game, was also selected special-mention All-Ohio. Junior Grace Lamoreaux, of South Central, was a special-mention pick, too, as was Mount Gilead senior Madilyn Elson.
Danville junior Ella Proper was the lone north central Ohio girl to pocket honorable-mention laurels.
DIVISION IV
Player of the Year: Rylee Sagester, New Madison Tri-Village.
Coach of the Year: Brad Gray, New Madison Tri-Village.
First Team
Maddie Powers, Malvern, 5-6, sr., 25.8 (points per game); Kelsey Harlan, Hannibal River, 5-5, jr., 20.0; Rylee Sagester, New Madison Tri-Village, 5-6, sr., 21.7; Morgan Hunt, New Madison Tri-Village, 5-10, sr., 14.4; Ava Turner, Fort Loramie, 5-7, sr., 11.5; Annie Dettwiller, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-1, sr., 11.7; Kendall Braden, Toledo Christian, 5-8, jr., 22.4; Shelby Grover, Lucas, 5-9, sr., 22.0; Sophia Kline, Sugar Grove Berne Union, 6-2, sr., 21.4; Kara McFadden, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 5-3, sr., 28.0; Jacey Mullen, New Middletown Springfield, 5-10, sr., 17.2.
Second Team
Ashley Mullet, Berlin Hiland, 5-6, jr., 16.7; Reese Triplett, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 5-8, sr., 19.0; Cece Borchers, Russia, 5-9, sr., 12.9; Morgan Lyons, Crown City South Gallia, 5-8, jr., 16.8; Mackenzie Royal-Davis, Toledo Christian, 6-0, jr., 15.4; Cali Gregory, Convoy Crestview, 5-10, jr., 20.3; Ellie Bruce, Lancaster Fisher Catholic, 6-2, jr., 16.6; Baylee Mirgon, Sugar Grove Berne Union, 5-11, sr., 16.0; Alyssa Cevera, Ashtabula St. John, 5-6, jr., 19.5; Ashley Shroades, Salineville Southern Local, 5-4, jr., 25.0.
Third Team
Mya Leach, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 5-6, jr., 18.4; Riley Thomas, Strasburg-Franklin, 5-11, so., 15.1; Torie Richards, New Madison Tri-Village, 5-7, sr. 12.7; Taylee Woodbury, Union City Mississinawa Valley, 5-4, so., 15.7; Kelsey Vollrath, South Charleston Southeastern, 6-0, sr., 17.1; Ryley Kantzer, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-7, sr., 10.0; Macey Bauder, Elmore Woodmore, 5-4, sr., 16.2; Whitney Langhals, Leipsic, 5-5, sr., 14.2; Nisey Darden, Richmond Heights, 5-10, jr., 11.0; Katie Grexa, Badger, 5-10, jr. 20.0; Maren McCallister, Circleville New Hope Christian, 5-11, sr., 24.5.
Special Mention
Lauryn Auchmuty, Columbus Grove, 5-7, so., 17.2; Alexis Rippel, Mansfield Christian, 5-9, sr., 17.9; Kate Siesel, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-6, sr., 14.0; Avae Unrast, Maria Stein Marion Local, 5-6, so., 10.8; Emilee Rowland, New London, 5-10, jr., 11.7; Grace Lamoreaux, Greenwich South Central, 5-8, jr., 10.6; Sage Woolace, Stryker, 5-3, sr., 17.9; Carlie Foos, Kansas Lakota, 5-5, sr., 13.4; Ally Schindler, Defiance Ayersville, 5-10, jr., 13.2; Libbie Baker, West Unity Hilltop, 6-1, so., 20.7; Ada Christman, Hamler Patrick Henry, 6-0, fr., 8.9; Alyssa Rishty, Tiffin Calvert, 5-9, so., 17.9; Emily Klopp, Sycamore Mohawk, 6-3, sr., 14.0; Ady Stewart, Carey, 5-8, sr., 12.7; Chloe Homan, New Bremen, 6-0, jr., 12.5; Kendall Sury, Waterford, 5-8, so., 10.3; Kenzi Ferneau, Latham Western, 5-3, sr., 18.1; Cadence Williams, New Boston Glenwood, 5-8, sr., 19.0; Voni Bethel, Lancaster Fisher Catholic, 5-7, jr., 12.9; Madilyn Elson, Mount Gilead, 5-4, sr., 13.8; Addy Beard, Delaware Christian, 5-9, so., 13.6; Kyle Gibson, Newark Catholic, 5-7, jr., 14.0; Gentry Brown, Shadyside, 5-9, sr., 19.0; Rylee Putt, Sugarcreek Garaway 5-2 sr., 13.7; Rilee Terry, Lewisburg Tri-County North, 6-0, sr., 12.0; Angela Jones, Felicity-Franklin, 5-5, sr., 21.2; Kinyia Lindsay, Cincinnati St. Bernard-Elmwood Place, 5-9, sr., 15.5; Marshae Hill, Cornerstone Christian, 5-5, sr., 11.6; Chloe Meng, Elyria First Baptist Christian School, 5-2, sr., 11.3; Lovey Walker, Cornerstone Christian, 5-7, sr., 9.4; Honor Hall, Richmond Heights, 5-10, fr., 10.0; Ella Lunsford, Dalton, 5-8, sr., 12.7; Brook McIntyre, Mogadore, 5-3, jr., 19.0; Brooke Schantz, Berlin Center Western Reserve, 5-4, sr., 12.5; Brooke Bauer, Mathews, 5-7, sr., 18.5; Alyvia Hughes, Berlin Center Western Reserve, 5-9, jr., 9.5; Madison Lesnak, New Middletown Springfield, 5-10, sr., 6.9; Savannah Procick, Lowellville, 5-5, sr., 12.0
Honorable Mention
Rylee Knight, Hannibal River, 5-9, sr., 13.0; Abby Thompson, Woodsfield Monroe Central, 5-10, sr, 10.0; Emma Debo, Malvern, 5-6, jr., 10.2; Ellen Rohde, Steubenville Catholic Central, 5-10, sr. 8.1; Ally Miller, Strasburg-Franklin, 6-0, fr., 8.5; Mallory Stutzman, Berlin Hiland, 5-10, jr.,11.9; Jenna McLaughlin, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, 6-2, sr., 9.1; Kara Ramsey, New Matamoras Frontier, 5-6, sr., 12.8; Aewyn McMichael, Antwerp, 5-5, jr., 14.8; Kelaysia Harris, Toledo Maumee Valley, 5-9, so., 14.6; Olivia Bishop, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 5-9, so., 12.0; Cassidy Foos, Kansas Lakota, 5-8, jr., 10.0; Camille Hovest, Kalida, 5-9, sr., 11.6; Courtney Sumner, Ada, 5-5, sr., 16.0; Maria Maringer, Lakeside Danbury, 5-5, jr., 11.4; Mariah Bonham, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale, 5-9, so., 15.5; Paige McVetta, Cory-Rawson, 5-6, sr., 15.1; Lilly Barhorst, Minster, 5-11, jr., 10.7; Lindsey Koenig, Maria Stein Marion Local, 5-10, sr., 9.6; Avery McFadden, Paint Valley, 5-6, sr., 10.0; Desiree Simpson, Symmes Valley, 5-9, jr., 10.0; Avery Wagner, Waterford, 6-4, so., 11.6; Emma Clary, Crown City South Gallia, 5-11, so., 13.8; Erica Durst, Reedsville Eastern, 5-9, sr., 14.0; Sydney Reynolds, Reedsville Eastern, 5-9, sr., 17.9; Jaylie Parr, Whiteoak, 5-7, jr., 12.7; Madison Montgomery, Lucasville Valley, 5-10, sr., 13.0; Maggie Swayne, Portsmouth Clay, 5-8, sr., 13.1; Gracie Ashley, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 5-10, jr., 10.0; Ava Albert, Fisher Catholic, 5-6, jr., 12.9; Brianna Hubbard, Granville Christian, 5-6, jr., 9.8; Fini Kaiser, Newark Catholic, 6-0, so., 13.1; Ella Proper, Danville, 5-6, jr., 12.7; Elodie Ware, Wellington, 5-10, so., 13.1; Faith White, Mount Gilead, 5-6, so., 9.2; Kiley Wray, Madison Christian, 5-7, jr., 13.7; Avery Brandewie, Fort Loramie, 5-10, so., 12.0; Maggie Anderson, Covington, 6-0, so., 14.8; McKinley Reichert, Jackson Center 5-11, so., 11.9; Kate Sherman, Russia, 6-1, sr., 9.2; Anne Murphy, Fayetteville-Perry, 5-8, sr., 16.3; Kaylin Davis, Cincinnati Christian, 5-6, fr., 10.4; Jordyn Smoot, Springfield Catholic Central, 5-10, jr., 11.7; Kynnedi Hager, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-3, fr., 8.5; Mackenzea Townsend, Union City Mississinawa Valley, 6-1, jr., 9.1; Hannah Webster, Lewisburg Tri-County North, 6-0, jr. 10.7; Molly Mossing, Cedarville, 6-0, jr., 14.8; Carlie Besecker, Covington, 5-10, jr., 10.2; Jaylah Smith, Cincinnati Lockland, 5-10, so., 8.5; Miya Johnson, Richmond Heights, 5-4, so., 8.0; Kate Burman, Elyria First Baptist Christian School, 5-5, fr., 10.0; Micky Zheng, Ashtabula St. John, 5-7, fr., 8.0; Sam Yowell, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 5-8, sr., 8.4; Ashia Robinson, Richmond Heights, 5-7, sr., 11.0; Ava Darney, Warren John F. Kennedy, 5-10, jr., 17.0; Jameka Brungard, New Middletown Springfield, 5-11, soph., 9.4.
More about the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association can be found at: https://www.ohsaa.org/news/OPSWA. The OPSWA was created in 1972 to support, promote and recognize coverage of high school sports across Ohio and is endorsed by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.