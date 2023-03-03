LUCAS — The Northwest District found out this winter what area girls basketball fans have known for years.
Shelby Grover is the real deal.
A senior at Lucas, Grover was selected the Northwest District’s Division IV Player of the Year by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. She shared the award with Toledo Christian’s Kendall Braden.
Buckeye Central’s Abram Kaple was tabbed as the Division IV Coach of the Year after leading the Buckettes to their seventh consecutive district championship. Kaple shared the award with Leipsic’s Gary Kreinbrink, Kansas Lakota’s Erin Roos and Patrick Henry’s Justin Sonnenberg.
A Kent State track recruit, Grover averaged 22 points and 9.4 rebounds a game while missing part of the season with an ankle injury sustained during the volleyball season. She was an All-Ohio third-teamer in volleyball last fall.
Grover is joined on the all-district first team by Buckeye Central’s Ryley Kantzer. The senior averaged 9.9 points a game as BC won its third straight Northern 10 Athletic Conference crown.
Buckeye Central’s Kate Siesel was a second team pick, along with Mansfield Christian’s Alexis Rippel. Siesel led the N10 in scoring at 13.9 points a game, while Rippel averaged 17.9 points a night.
Area honorable mention selections included Mansfield Christian’s Kyleah Jones and Abby Little, Buckeye Central’s Sydney Wurm and Kennedy Deppen, Plymouth’s Destiny Detillion and Jaylin Branham, Lucas’ Katie Griffey and Crestline’s Madalyn Engler and Kennedi Sipes.
Here’s a look at the All-Northwest District Division IV selections, as chosen by a panel of Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association members:
First Team: Kendall Braden, Toledo Christian, 5-8, jr., 22.4; Mackenzie Royal-Davis, Toledo Christian, 6-0, jr., 15.4; Shelby Grover, Lucas, 5-9, sr., 22.0; Sage Woolace, Stryker, 5-3, sr., 17.9; Carlie Foos, Kansas Lakota, 5-5, sr., 13.4; Cali Gregory, Convoy Crestview, 5-10, jr., 20.3; Macey Bauder, Elmore Woodmore, 5-4, sr., 16.2; Whitney Langhals, Leipsic, 5-5, sr., 14.2; Ryley Kantzer, Buckeye Central, 5-7, sr., 10.0; Avae Unrast, Maria Stein Marion Local, 5-6, so., 10.8; Emilee Rowland, New London, 5-10, jr., 11.7.
Second Team: Grace Lamoreaux, South Central, 5-8, jr., 10.6; Ally Schindler, Defiance Ayersville, 5-10, jr., 13.2; Libbie Baker, West Unity Hilltop, 6-1, so., 20.7; Ada Christman, Hamler Patrick Henry, 6-0, fr., 8.9; Alyssa Rishty, Tiffin Calvert, 5-9, so., 17.9; Emily Klopp, Sycamore Mohawk, 6-3, sr., 14.0; Lauryn Auchmuty, Columbus Grove, 5-7, so., 17.2; Ady Stewart, Carey, 5-8, sr., 12.7; Chloe Homan, New Bremen, 6-0, jr., 12.5; Alexis Rippel, Mansfield Christian, 5-9, sr., 17.9; Kate Siesel, Buckeye Central, 5-6, sr., 14.0.
Third Team: Aewyn McMichael, Antwerp, 5-5, jr., 14.8; Kelaysia Harris, Toledo Maumee Valley, 5-9, so., 14.6; Olivia Bishop, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 5-9, so., 12.0; Cassidy Foos, Kansas Lakota, 5-8, jr., 10.0; Camille Hovest, Kalida, 5-9, sr., 11.6; Courtney Sumner, Ada, 5-5, sr., 16.0; Maria Maringer, Lakeside Danbury, 5-5, jr., 11.4; Mariah Bonham, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale, 5-9, so., 15.5; Paige McVetta, Cory-Rawson, 5-6, sr., 15.1; Lilly Barhorst, Minster, 5-11, jr., 10.7; Lindsey Koenig, Maria Stein Marion Local, 5-10, sr., 9.6.
Players of the Year: Shelby Grover, Lucas; Kendall Braden, Toledo Christian.
Coaches of the Year: Gary Kreinbrink, Leipsic; Abram Kaple, Buckeye Central; Erin Foos, Kansas Lakota; Justin Sonnenberg, Hamler Patrick Henry.
Honorable mention: Kyleah Jones, Mansfield Christian; Destiny Detillion, Plymouth; Abby Little, Mansfield Christian; Katie Griffey, Lucas; Jaylin Branham, Plymouth; Sydney Wurm, Buckeye Central; Kennedy Deppen, Buckeye Central; Madalyn Engler, Crestline; Kennedi Sipes, Crestline; Kayla Butler, Toledo Christian; Emma Gregg, Kansas Lakota; Carley Coffman, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon; Mackenzie Fortney, Old Fort; Olivia Stolly, Lima Central Catholic; Erica Thorbahn, Ottoville; Bryn Tegenkamp, Continental; Jaz Morant, Gibsonburg; Kamil Stephens, Lakeside Danbury; Ava Henry, Leipsic; Bella Wilson, Dola Hardin Northern; Emily Rank, Arcadia; Julia Brodman, Carey; Marina Nelson, New Bremen; Molly Wendel, St. Henry; Alyssa Henry, New London; Kendyl Beverly, Greenwich South Central; Angela Williams, Greenwich South Central; Grace Stieber, Monroeville; Molly Ridge, Norwalk St. Paul; Ellie Grieser, Pettisville; Lexa Schuller, Holgate; Alivia Farnham, Edgerton; Asia Brown, Oregon Cardinal Stritch; Katie Dryfuse, New Riegel, Ryen Smith, Old Fort, Joleigh Hamilton, Sycamore Mohawk; Laci McCoy, Convoy Crestview; Jaylen Sautter, Columbus Grove; Maggie Pothast, Fort Jennings; Grace Pfau, Miller City; Emma Martin, Dola Hardin Northern; Bella Wilson, Dola Hardin Northern; Khaliah Luster, Lima Perry; Tatelyn Faraglia, Waynesfield-Goshen; Raegan Hutchison, Waynesfield-Goshen; Isabella Furley, Ottoville; Maddie Militello, Fremont St. Joseph; Ava Henry, Leipsic; Mara Simon, Vanlue; Olivia Secord, Vanlue; Brooklyn Smith, Arlington; Madison Schroeder, McComb; Makayla Gillfillan, Cory-Rawson; Lydia Dehart, McComb; Chelcie McVetta, Cory-Rawson; Morgan McVetta, Cory-Rawson; Chloe Ronnebaum, Maria SteinMarion Local; Kaycie Albers, Minster; Katie McClurg, Minster; Abi Powers, New Bremen; Lauren Wingler, New Knoxville; Jalynn Everman, St. Henry; Leah Lefeld, St. Henry; Carys Crossland, Hamler Patrick Henry.