Mansfield Senior's Kiersten Bradley drives past Lexington's Tatum Stover during the first half of Thursday's Ohio Cardinal Conference game at Lexington. 

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

LEXINGTON — It took more than three quarters, but Mansfield Senior’s relentless pressure eventually got the better of Lady Lex.

Senior High converted seven fourth-quarter turnovers into 15 points and rallied for a 51-45 win over Lexington in Ohio Cardinal Conference action Thursday at Lexington High School. 

Mansfield Senior beat Lexington 51-45 in Ohio Cardinal Conference girls basketball action Thursday at Lexington. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

