Lady Lex (2-6, 1-4) opened a 40-32 on a Cora Palmer 3-pointer with 6:36 to play in the final period. The Tygers (6-2, 2-1) outscored Lexington 19-5 the rest of the way.
“I liked the way we fought in the fourth quarter, but we can’t put ourselves in that type of bind,” Mansfield Senior coach JeVar Hudgens said. “Lexington played very well, but our veteran players stepped up when they needed to step up.”
Kiyah Wentz jump-started Senior High’s decisive run with a 3-pointer and a layup on back-to-back possessions to trim Lexington’s lead to 40-37 with 4:55 to play. Lexington’s Ava Brown stemmed the tide momentarily with a layup to make the score 42-37 with 4:15 remaining, but the Tygers scored 11 straight points to take control. Kyeona Myers and Monetta Hilory each had five points during the stretch.
“Their pressure killed us,” Lady Lex coach Daryl Uhde said. “That is their calling card and we didn’t handle it. It’s very hard to simulate what they do in practice.”
Mansfield Senior forced 20 turnovers on the night. The Tygers scored 31 points off Lexington miscues.
“Lexington hit some tough shots, but I think our pressure finally got to them,” Hudgens said. “We went from eight down to six up in the final five minutes.”
It looked like Mansfield Senior might run away with it early in the third quarter. Kiersten Bradley scored the first four points of the period to give the Tygers a 25-16 lead.
Lady Lex responded with a 15-2 run and took a 31-27 lead on Madi Basilone’s offensive rebound and putback with 2:50 to pay in the third. Lexington took a 35-32 advantage to the fourth.
“That is probably the best game we’ve played all year,” Uhde said. “We were moving the ball well on offense and hit some big shots.
“We opened that lead in the fourth quarter but I just knew Senior wasn’t done. They have a great team.”
Senior High had four players in double-figures, led by Hilory’s 13 points. Myers and Bradley each had 12 while Wentz added 10.
Palmer paced Lady Lex with a game-high 15 points. Brown had nine, while Basilone added eight. Kaitlyn Delano-Goodman had seven points and nine rebounds, while Kaleigh Leadbetter swiped a game-high 13 boards.