Razor thin: Bryan earns tough verdict over Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary
Bryan edged Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 44-43 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Feb. 28.
Bryan drew first blood by forging a 11-5 margin over Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary after the first quarter.
The Golden Bears opened a small 25-13 gap over the Fighting Irish at the intermission.
Momentum turned in the third quarter as Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary climbed back to within 36-29.
The Golden Bears' advantage was wide enough to weather the Fighting Irish's 14-8 margin in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on Feb. 23, Bryan faced off against St. Marys. For a full recap, click here. Akron St Vincent-St Mary took on Cleveland Heights Lutheran East on Feb. 23 at Cleveland Heights Lutheran East High School. Click here for a recap.
Canfield squeaks past Alliance Marlington in tight tilt
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Canfield chalked up in tripping Alliance Marlington 41-32 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup.
Canfield drew first blood by forging a 13-5 margin over Alliance Marlington after the first quarter.
The Cardinals opened a mammoth 26-10 gap over the Dukes at halftime.
The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Alliance Marlington got within 34-24.
The Dukes rallied with an 8-7 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Cardinals prevailed.
In recent action on Feb. 22, Canfield faced off against Beloit West Branch. For more, click here. Alliance Marlington took on Chesterland West Geauga on Feb. 22 at Alliance Marlington High School. Click here for a recap.
Cincinnati Princeton survives for narrow win over Mason
Cincinnati Princeton poked just enough holes in Mason's defense to garner a taut, 59-55 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 6-6 tie through the first quarter.
The Vikings registered a 24-22 advantage at half over the Comets.
Cincinnati Princeton jumped to a 37-27 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Vikings chalked up this decision in spite of the Comets' spirited final-quarter performance.
The last time Mason and Cincinnati Princeton played in a 54-47 game on Jan. 12, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 13, Cincinnati Princeton faced off against Cincinnati Western Hills. For results, click here. Mason took on Loveland on Feb. 21 at Mason High School. For more, click here.
Blowout: Cincinnati Purcell Marian delivers statement win over Bexley
Cincinnati Purcell Marian delivered all the smoke to disorient Bexley and flew away with a 63-24 win for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Feb. 28.
In recent action on Feb. 22, Bexley faced off against Bloom-Carroll . For more, click here. Cincinnati Purcell Marian took on Cincinnati Mercy McAuley on Feb. 20 at Cincinnati Purcell Marian High School. Click here for a recap.
Granville darts by New Concord John Glenn in easy victory
Granville played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on New Concord John Glenn during a 42-6 beating on Feb. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on Feb. 22, New Concord John Glenn faced off against Carrollton. For results, click here. Granville took on Heath on Feb. 22 at Granville High School. For a full recap, click here.
Hamilton Badin nets nifty victory over Kettering Alter
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Hamilton Badin didn't mind, dispatching Kettering Alter 49-47 on Feb. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball.
Last season, Kettering Alter and Hamilton Badin faced off on March 4, 2022 at Kettering Archbishop Alter. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on Feb. 14, Hamilton Badin faced off against Cincinnati Indian Hill. Click here for a recap. Kettering Alter took on Cincinnati Summit Country Day on Feb. 24 at Cincinnati Summit Country Day School. For results, click here.
Holland Springfield snatches victory over Rocky River Magnificat
Holland Springfield found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Rocky River Magnificat 34-30 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Feb. 28.
The first quarter gave Holland Springfield a 6-3 lead over Rocky River Magnificat.
The Blue Devils registered a 10-7 advantage at halftime over the Blue Streaks.
Holland Springfield moved to a 22-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Blue Streaks tried to respond in the final quarter with a 13-12 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
Recently on Feb. 23, Holland Springfield squared off with Perrysburg in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Tough tussle: Marysville breaks free from Westerville South
Yes, Marysville looked relaxed while edging Westerville South, but no autographs please after its 46-38 victory in Ohio girls basketball on Feb. 28.
In recent action on Feb. 22, Westerville South faced off against Ashville Teays Valley. For results, click here. Marysville took on Gahanna Lincoln on Feb. 22 at Gahanna Lincoln High School. For a full recap, click here.
Norwalk knocks out victory beat against Toledo Rogers
Norwalk called "game" in the waning moments of a 40-30 defeat of Toledo Rogers in Ohio girls basketball action on Feb. 28.
Recently on Feb. 23, Toledo Rogers squared off with Wauseon in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Pickerington Central grinds out close victory over Dublin Coffman
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Pickerington Central nipped Dublin Coffman 60-52 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Feb. 28.
The last time Dublin Coffman and Pickerington Central played in a 51-41 game on March 1, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 22, Dublin Coffman faced off against Canal Winchester. Click here for a recap. Pickerington Central took on Lewis Center Olentangy on Feb. 22 at Pickerington High School Central. For results, click here.
Over and out: Proctorville Fairland punches through Chillicothe Unioto
It would have taken a herculean effort for Chillicothe Unioto to claim this one, and Proctorville Fairland wouldn't allow that in an 88-61 decision for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Feb. 28.
In recent action on Feb. 24, Proctorville Fairland faced off against Lancaster Fairfield Union. Click here for a recap. Chillicothe Unioto took on New Lexington on Feb. 20 at Chillicothe Unioto High School. For results, click here.
Solon flies high over Canton McKinley
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Solon did exactly that with a 61-40 win against Canton McKinley in Ohio girls basketball action on Feb. 28.
In recent action on Feb. 21, Canton McKinley faced off against Akron Ellet. For more, click here. Solon took on Massillon Perry on Feb. 21 at Solon High School. Click here for a recap.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.