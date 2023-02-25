Girls Basketball
New Washington Buckeye Central rides the rough off Lakeside Marblehead Danbury 39-21
New Washington Buckeye Central turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 39-21 win over Lakeside Marblehead Danbury for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Feb. 25.
The top-seeded Buckettes (22-3) darted in front of Lakeside Marblehead Danbury 16-7 to begin the second quarter. B.C. fought to a 25-10 half margin at the second-seeded Lakers' expense.
The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Lakeside Marblehead Danbury got within 27-18.
But Buckeye Central avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 12-3 stretch over the final quarter.
B.C. moves into the Sweet 16 where it will meet Berlin Center Western Reserve (17-8) on Thursday at 8 p.m. at Massillon Perry High School.
Danbury finished the season at 19-5.
Upper Sandusky comes up short in matchup with Castalia Margaretta 38-24
Castalia Margaretta tipped and eventually toppled Upper Sandusky 38-24 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game.
Bexley's convoy passes Richwood North Union 49-35
Bexley trucked Richwood North Union on the road to a 49-35 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Feb. 25.
Dublin Coffman triggers avalanche over Grove City 60-30
Dublin Coffman gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Grove City 60-30 at Dublin Coffman High on Feb. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.
Granville claims close encounter of the winning kind over Columbus Bishop Hartley 42-40
Granville swapped jabs before dispatching Columbus Bishop Hartley 42-40 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Feb. 25.
Marysville blitzes Reynoldsburg in dominating victory 55-35
Marysville painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Reynoldsburg's defense for a 55-35 win for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Feb. 25.
Pickerington Central rides to cruise-control win over Dresden Tri-Valley 63-30
Dresden Tri-Valley had no answers as Pickerington Central compiled a 63-30 victory in Ohio girls basketball action on Feb. 25.
Pickerington Central darted in front of Dresden Tri-Valley 24-12 to begin the second quarter.
The Scotties bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 26-16.
Pickerington Central jumped to a 49-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-8 advantage in the frame.
Westerville South secures a win over Powell Olentangy Liberty 50-40
Westerville South charged Powell Olentangy Liberty and collected a 50-40 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup.
Hiland outlasts River in topsy-turvy battle
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Hiland will take its 60-41 victory over River in an Ohio girls basketball matchup.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 13-13 tie through the first quarter.
The Hawks opened a tight 31-23 gap over the Pilots at halftime.
Hiland moved to a 47-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Hawks hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 13-6 advantage in the frame.
Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary designs winning blueprint against Norton 49-34
Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary put together a victorious gameplan to stop Norton 49-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup.
Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary drew first blood by forging a 10-2 margin over Norton after the first quarter.
The Fighting Irish opened a modest 26-12 gap over the Panthers at halftime.
Norton showed its spirit while rallying to within 36-23 in the third quarter.
The Fighting Irish put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Panthers 13-11 in the last stanza.
Canal Fulton Northwest exhales after close call with Copley 51-47
Canal Fulton Northwest could finally catch its breath after a close call against Copley in a 51-47 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup.
Dalton clips Richmond Heights in tight tilt 41-39
Dalton poked just enough holes in Richmond Heights' defense to garner a taut, 41-39 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Feb. 25.
Doylestown Chippewa gallops past Apple Creek Waynedale 53-43
Saddled up and ready to go, Doylestown Chippewa spurred past Apple Creek Waynedale 53-43 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Feb. 25.
The first quarter gave Doylestown Chippewa a 23-17 lead over Apple Creek Waynedale.
The Chipps registered a 27-20 advantage at halftime over the Golden Bears.
The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Apple Creek Waynedale got within 38-32.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Chipps, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 15-11 final quarter, too.
New Concord John Glenn utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat Millersburg West Holmes 67-60
A few extra minutes on the clock is exactly what New Concord John Glenn needed to top Millersburg West Holmes in a 67-60 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Feb. 25.
Warrensville Heights gallops past Smithville 56-43
Warrensville Heights tipped and eventually toppled Smithville 56-43 on Feb. 25 in Ohio girls high school basketball.
