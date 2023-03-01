LOUDONVILLE — She is the top small-school player in north central Ohio and Loudonville’s Corri Vermilya has the hardware to prove it.
For the second straight year Vermilya was selected the Mid-Buckeye Conference Player or the Year when the All-MBC teams were unveiled. Loudonville’s Tyler Bates was selected the Coach of the Year.
A junior guard, Vermilya averaged 28.1 points, 12.8 rebounds and 6.0 steals a game as Loudonville won the outright MBC crown and reached the Division III district semifinals. She became the school’s career scoring leader last month and still has her entire senior year in front of her.
Vermilya was joined on the All-MBC first team by teammates Sophia Spangler and Jena Guilliams, Mansfield Christian’s Alexis Rippel and Kyleah Jones and Kidron Central Christian’s Maclaren Fry.
Spangler averaged 9.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists a game for the Redbirds, while Guilliams averaged 6.4 points and was one of north central Ohio’s top 3-point shooters.
Rippel and Jones helped the Flames reach the district tournament for second year in a row. Rippel averaged 17.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, while Jones was good for 13.3 points and 12.2 rebounds a night.
A Kent State track signee, Grover led Lucas with 22 points and 9.4 rebounds a game.
Mansfield Christian’s Abby Little and Raegan Standridge were selected to the All-MBC second team. They were joined by Loudonville’s Maddie Kline, Crestline’s Maddie Engler and Kennedi Sipes, St. Peter’s Makenzie Hardin and Lucas’ Katie Griffey.
Honorable-mention picks included Loudonville’s Liberty Gerhart, Lucas’ Olivia Brown, Crestline’s Brooklynn Gregory and Kidron Central Christian’s Micah Kozel-Steiner and Abby Hewitt.