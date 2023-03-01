Corri Vermilya

Loudonville's Corri Vermilya drives past a Lucas defender. Vermilya was selected the Mid-Buckeye Conference Player of the Year for a second straight year.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

LOUDONVILLE — She is the top small-school player in north central Ohio and Loudonville’s Corri Vermilya has the hardware to prove it.

For the second straight year Vermilya was selected the Mid-Buckeye Conference Player or the Year when the All-MBC teams were unveiled. Loudonville’s Tyler Bates was selected the Coach of the Year.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.