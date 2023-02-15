Lilly Wortman

Clear Fork's Lilly Wortman drives to the basket during a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference game against Shelby at the Colt Corral.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

BELLVILLE — Her numbers didn’t jump off the page, but Clear Fork's Lilly Wortman isn't defined by statistics.

A senior, Wortman was selected to the All-District 6 first team in Division III after helping the Colts to a fourth-place finish in the rugged Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.