All-District 6 Girls Basketball: Division III Clear Fork's Wortman tops list of local District 6 honorees in Division III By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter Feb 15, 2023

BELLVILLE — Her numbers didn't jump off the page, but Clear Fork's Lilly Wortman isn't defined by statistics.A senior, Wortman was selected to the All-District 6 first team in Division III after helping the Colts to a fourth-place finish in the rugged Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.Wortman led Clear Fork with 8.3 points and 6.6 rebounds a game. The Colts were 10-4 in the MOAC, finishing a game behind tri-champs Shelby, Pleasant and River Valley.Wynford's Grace Stucky joined Wortman on the first team. Stucky averaged 11 points and 7.1 rebounds a game.Other first-team picks were Huron's Mia Hurst and Caylin McCormick, Upper Sandusky's Kaidance Iles and Grace Walton, Margaretta's Eden Palomo and Willard's Syana Sivongsak.Clear Fork sharpshooter Annika Labaki was a second-team choice, along with Crestview's Emma Aumend, Colonel Crawford's Mallory Plesac, Wynford's Katie Wagner and Bucyrus' Brook Dennison.Labaki was one of the area's top 3-point shooters. She connected on 49-of-138 treys while averaging 8.0 points and 5.0 rebounds a game.Plesac did a little bit of everything for the Eagles, who tied for third in the Northern 10 Athletic Conference standings. She averaged 6.9 points, 5.67 rebounds and 1.5 assists a game.A senior, Aumend averaged 10 points and 6.2 rebounds a game for the Cougars. Crestview finished third in the Firelands Conference.Wagner ranked second in the N10 in rebounding, averaging 9.1 boards a game. She also scored 9.2 points a game.A junior, Dennison averaged 7.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists a game for Bucyrus.Other second-teamers included Western Rewserve's Lilli White, Margaretta's Jaelle Keller and Upper Sandusky's Velourea Stowers.Bucyrus' Madalyn Kimmel and Colonel Crawford's Allison Weithman were honorable mention selections. Kimmel averaged 8.3 points and 5.4 rebounds a game, while Weithman was good for 8.3 points a night.Other honorable-mention selections were Margaretta's Lily Edwards and Raegan Heck, Upper Sandusky's Leah Kinley, Edison's Kalli Quillen, Willard's Makinley Schaffer and Huron's Addie LaCivita.Huron's Hurst was selected the Player of the Year. Western Reserve's Carli Ashley was the Coach of the Year.