Lilly Wortman

Clear Fork's Lilly Wortman drives to the basket during Friday's Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference game against Shelby at the Colt Corral.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

BELLVILLE — Annika Labaki and her Clear Fork teammates did something Friday night they never before accomplished in their basketball careers.

The Colts celebrated a win over Richland County and Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference rival Shelby.

GALLERY: Clear Fork 53, Shelby 51

Clear Fork beat Shelby 53-51 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference action Friday at the Colt Corral. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

1 of 43

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments