Annika Labaki

Clear Fork's Annika Labaki prepares to launch a 3-pointer during the third quarter of Friday's Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference game against Ontario at the O-Rena.

ONTARIO — Annika Labaki caught fire in the third quarter.

Clear Fork’s junior sharpshooter connected on three of her six treys in that period as the Colts pulled away for a 58-39 win over Ontario in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference action Friday at the O-Rena.

GALLERY: Clear Fork 58, Ontario 39

Clear Fork beat Ontario 58-39 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference action Friday at the O-Rena. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

1 of 38

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments